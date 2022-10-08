High school football roundup: Hunter, Stafford lead Eastern View in blowout win over JM

D’Myo Hunter and Darius Stafford accounted for four touchdowns apiece as the Eastern View football team rolled to a 55-6 Battlefield District road victory over James Monroe Friday night.

Hunter racked up 318 yards of total offense, completing 7 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three scores and carrying the ball 12 times for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Stafford scored three times in the second quarter—on a 10-yard run, a 30-yard run and a 21-yard pass from Hunter—to help the Cyclones (6-1 overall, 4-0 district) turn a 7-6 lead into a 34-6 halftime advantage. The sophomore running back tacked on an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth period.

Stafford finished the game with over 200 all-purpose yards, which included 90 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

In between Stafford’s two second-quarter touchdown runs, Hunter scored from a yard out. Then in the third period, he threw touchdown passes of 21 and 66 yards to Tre Brock and Xavier Carr, respectively.

Eastern View’s defense held the Yellow Jackets (1-5, 0-3) to 108 yards of total offense and forced five turnovers—four of which were interceptions. JM’s lost fumble was scooped up and returned for a score by Josh Perez, which gave the Cyclones a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

Eastern View will return to action Friday, when it hosts Spotsylvania. JM will visit Culpeper the same night.

SPOTSYLVANIA 20, CULPEPER 7: Mason Christopher was 8 for 8 for 184 yards passing, ran for a game-high 102 yards on 18 carries with two scores and had a fourth-quarter interception to seal the Knights’ Battlefield District win over the Blue Devils.

Christopher gave the Knights an early lead with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Culpeper’s Devon Polleri followed that with a 22-yard scoring scamper, tying the score at 7 apiece, but the Knights’ Luke Dickinson answered back with a 2-yard plunge late in the first half that gave his squad the lead for good.

Culpeper stopped three Spotsylvania drives inside the Blue Devils’ 20-yard line, aided by clutch defense and 12 penalties on the Knights. But Christopher stretched the Spotsylvania (3-3, 2-1) lead to two scores with a 45-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Culpeper managed to drive the ball to the Knights’ 27 late in the contest, but Christopher jumped in front of a Bennett Sutherland pass to the end zone, collecting the interception to slam the door shut on the Blue Devils’ comeback hopes.

Johned Benton complemented Christopher in Spotsylvania’s rushing attack, gaining 92 yards on 17 attempts. Meanwhile, Jefferson Paz hauled in five of Christopher’s eight completed passes, totaling 115 yards receiving.

Sutherland led Culpeper (2-4, 1-2) with 100 yards on 9-of-16 passing, and Polleri had a team-high 90 yards on nine rushes.

LOUISA 49, ORANGE 7: In a matchup between unbeaten teams, Louisa and Orange traded scores to open the game before the Lions reeled off 42 unanswered points en route to a Jefferson District win on Friday night.

Landon Wilson finished with 183 yards and three scores passing and added 53 yards and two more scores on the ground to lead Louisa (7-0, 4-0).

Savion Hiter added 223 total yards and three scores for the Lions, who host Western Albemarle on Friday.

Christian Simpson scored on a 57-yard run for the Hornets (4-1, 1-1)—who visit Fluvanna Friday—but the hosts managed only 131 total yards outside of that scoring effort.