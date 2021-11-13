High school football roundup: Orange County, Kettle Run routed in regional quarterfinals

Orange County kept within striking distance in the first half, but second-seeded George Washington-Danville held the visiting Hornets scoreless after halftime to pull away for a 63-21 Region 4D quarterfinal win.

Christian Simpson's 46-yard touchdown run tied the score at 7 in the first quarter and Paul Poirier added a pair of TD runs in the second frame to pull seventh-seeded Orange (6-5) within 35-21 at intermission.

Poirier, a senior quarterback, finished with 119 yards passing and 83 yards on the ground.

Jeb Byrnes completed 16 of 19 passing attempts for 240 yards and two scores for the Eagles (8-1), who will host third-seeded Western Albemarle (10-1) in next Friday's regional semifinals. Jakobe Dixon added 136 yards and two TDs rushing on 21 carries.

TUSCARORA 48, KETTLE RUN 12

Bryce Duke rushed for 248 yards and three TDs on 28 carries as the visiting Huskies rolled to victory in the Region 4C quarterfinals.

Duke, a Virginia Tech commit, scored twice in the second half as Tuscarora (9-2) blew open what was a 21-6 game at intermission.