High school football roundup: Rogers boosts Courtland; Louisa rolls to victory

E.J. Rogers rushed for three third-quarter touchdowns Tuesday night, helping Courtland rally to a 31–13 win at Spotsylvania in the season opener for both teams.
The Cougars trailed 13–3 at halftime, but stormed back with a 28-point outburst in the third period.
Rogers had touchdown runs of 28, 46 and 11 yards on Courtland’s first three possessions following halftime. He finished with a game-high 162 yards on 19 carries. Garrett Underhill added a touchdown with 11 carries for 63 yards, and Jason Lomax caught four passes for 59 yards.
The Cougars’ defense held Spotsylvania to one first down and nine yards of total offense in the second half.
Spotsylvania took the lead on a 15-yard scoring run by DeAnthony Pendleton early in the second quarter, after a 38-yard run by Trenton Ballard had moved the ball into the red zone for the Knights.
Spotsylvania’s lead grew to 13-3 on a 79-yard strike to Joseph Gonzalez from Knights quarterback Trevor Reid.
Courtland (1-0) hosts Caroline at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Spotsylvania (0-1) plays at Chancellor at noon Sunday.
Courtland 3 0 28 0 — 31
Spotsylvania 0 13 0 0 — 13
First Quarter
Ct—Clay Cassiday 27-yard field goal
Second Quarter
Sp—DeAnthony Pendleton 15-yard run (Braden Knop kick)
Sp—Joseph Gonzalez 79-yard pass from Trevor Reid (kick failed)
Third Quarter
Ct—E.J Rogers 28-yard run (Cassiday kick)
Ct—Rogers 46-yard run (Cassiday kick)
Ct—Rogers 11-yard run (Cassiday kick)
Ct—Garrett Underhill 9-yard run (Cassiday kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Courtland-E.J. Rogers 19-162, 3 TDs; Garrett Underhill 11-63, 1 TD; Raul Gil 1-3; Isaiah Spearman 1-(-3); Liam Wojciechow 1-(-5); Maurice Howard 5-(-9). Spotsylvania-DeAnthony Pendleton 9-42, 1 TD; Trenton Ballard 3-41; Monte McMorris 3-23; Jake Naccarato 3-4; Joseph Gonzalez 6-(-1); Trevor Reid 3-(-16); team 1-(-13).
PASSING: Courtland-Wojciechow 5-9-0, 68 yards. Spotsylvania-Reid 5-8-1, 82 yards, 1 TD; McMorris 1-1-0, 11 yards;
RECEIVING: Courtland-Jason Lomax 4-59, Spearman 1-9. Spotsylvania-Gonzalez 2-74, 1 TD; Reid 1-11; Jake Jack 1-6; Braden Knop 1-6; Naccarato 1-1.
LOUISA 49, CHARLOTTESVILLE 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE—Prior to Tuesday night, it had been 15 months since the Louisa County football team had taken the field for a competitive game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach Will Patrick’s team looked undeterred by the layoff as they rolled to a 49–0 victory over Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Louisa.
Landon Wilson ran for a touchdown and threw for another, while Kalup Shelton added two more scores on the ground as the Lions increased their Jefferson District winning streak to 20 straight games.
—The Daily Progress