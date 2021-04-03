High school football: Rout of Spotsylvania gives King George first Battlefield crown in 20 years

King George also got an unexpected boost from sophomore Mauricio Blanco, who scored twice on short runs, blocked a punt and also contributed one of the Foxes’ two interceptions from his linebacker spot.

“This was kind of a coming-out party for Mauricio,” King George coach Vern Lunsford said. “He’s been doing a great job on defense all year. Tonight, he got some opportunities on offense. The O-line did a great job, and he was exceptional.”

King George’s defense also had its moments, holding the Knights (3–3) to just four first-half total yards and two first downs (both by penalty) while taking a 35–7 lead into the locker room.

King George struck first, with Xavier Harrison scooping up Blanco’s blocked punt and scoring from 4 yards out with 2:28 left in the first quarter. But the Foxes had barely finished celebrating when DeAnthony Pendleton broke several tackles on the ensuing kickoff and returned it 81 yards to tie it at 7.

The second quarter belonged to the Foxes, with two scoring runs by Blanco and two TD passes from Mutter to Campbell. The Knights, who entered on a three-game win streak, couldn’t keep up.