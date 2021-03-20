High school football: Ryan shuns cramp, helps coach win first game as James Monroe downs Chancellor

“We didn’t play disciplined defense,” Chargers coach Jeff Drugatz said. “We didn’t get off blocks. I think some of my athletes were afraid, so they gave him too much space.”

Ryan’s day opened on a rare low note, as he fumbled a snap exchange on the Yellow Jackets’ first play from scrimmage. Three plays later, Chancellor quarterback Trevin Edwards connected with Michael Matthews Canty from 18 yards out to make it 7–0.

“We came out here and knew that it was going to be a fight,” Ryan said. “I never had the feeling that we were down, even if the scoreboard says otherwise.”

Its illuminated display proved fickle, as the teams traded leads throughout the first half. Baylor Gallagher booted a 37-yard field goal for Chancellor (2–2), which went into halftime with a 17–14 advantage.

The Chargers received the second half kickoff but promptly refunded possession when James Monroe’s Chase Wormley drove on a slant route, intercepting Edwards on the first play of the third quarter.

“I watched film all week, knew they were going to run it and I jumped it,” Wormley said.