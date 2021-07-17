High school football: Terrell gives Blue Devils good reason to run back to Battlefield

When all-district running back Riley Harrison went down with an injury during a game at Kettle Run last season, the Culpeper High football team needed a capable replacement.
Enter Malachi Terrell.
A sophomore who had seen much more action for the Blue Devils’ junior varsity squad than the varsity up to that point, Terrell wasted no time proving he belonged with the big boys, churning out 71 yards on 17 carries against the Cougars that night.
Terrell followed that up by accomplishing a pair of firsts against Handley the following week, eclipsing the 100-yard mark with 138 and scoring his first career touchdown.
By the time Harrison returned to action for a matchup with Fauquier the next week, Terrell had proven to Culpeper’s coaching staff that he was more than just a capable replacement. In fact, they believed he was good enough to split time in the backfield with the wily veteran.
With Harrison and Terrell leading the way, the Blue Devils notched victories in two of their final three contests, turning a disastrous 0-4 start into a more respectable 2-5 final mark.
“Malachi really stepped up when we needed him to,” Culpeper head coach James Ford told the Star-Exponent in April. “His emergence was one of the key factors in us turning our season around.”
Terrell cracked 100 yards in each of the Blue Devils’ final two contests, totaling 103 and a score against Rock Ridge and racking up 119 and a career-high two touchdowns in the season finale with Sherando.
While Harrison ultimately led Culpeper in both rushing yards (559) and touchdowns (7), Terrell was right behind him with 528 yards and four scores of his own. Those numbers earned him first-team all-Class 4 Northwestern District honors and a spot on the all-Region 4C second team.
“When Riley was injured during the Kettle Run game, I had to step up and do what I could to help the team,” Terrell said last week. “From there on, I just continued to prove what I can do.”
With Harrison now graduated and the 2021 campaign set to return to a traditional 10-game slate after last season’s COVID-condensed schedule, Terrell figures to receive many more opportunities in the near future to show what he can do. And he’s been busy so far this summer preparing for just that.
“I’ve been working with my trainer Marcus Haywood on conditioning, speed and agility drills, as well as attending conditioning sessions with the team four days a week,” he pointed out. “I’ve also attended a number of college camps and talked to coaches and had them review my film. My ultimate goal is to earn a scholarship to play at the collegiate level.”
Ford thinks that goal is more than attainable for the rising junior ball carrier.
“He can run between the tackles and pick up the tough yards, but he’s also proven that he can hit the home run as well,” said Ford, referencing runs of 46 and 43 yards that Terrell ripped off against Handley as examples. “And he wants to be a complete back. He has the desire and focus to keep getting better.”
The Blue Devils are set to return home to the Battlefield District this year after nearly a decade, and that’s something else that Terrell is focused on.
“{span}I’m really excited and I like what I’m seeing from our team in regard to the upcoming season,” Terrell said. “I think this season is a huge opportunity for us to step up and produce a winning record. The way we’ve been looking in the weight room and during 7-on-7 leagues, we’re absolutely capable of it.”{/span}
