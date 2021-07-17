High school football: Terrell gives Blue Devils good reason to run back to Battlefield

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Terrell cracked 100 yards in each of the Blue Devils’ final two contests, totaling 103 and a score against Rock Ridge and racking up 119 and a career-high two touchdowns in the season finale with Sherando.

While Harrison ultimately led Culpeper in both rushing yards (559) and touchdowns (7), Terrell was right behind him with 528 yards and four scores of his own. Those numbers earned him first-team all-Class 4 Northwestern District honors and a spot on the all-Region 4C second team.

“When Riley was injured during the Kettle Run game, I had to step up and do what I could to help the team,” Terrell said last week. “From there on, I just continued to prove what I can do.”

With Harrison now graduated and the 2021 campaign set to return to a traditional 10-game slate after last season’s COVID-condensed schedule, Terrell figures to receive many more opportunities in the near future to show what he can do. And he’s been busy so far this summer preparing for just that.