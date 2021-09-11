High school football: Terrell's career night leads Culpeper County over Fauquier for first win

“He runs with a purpose,” Ford said of Terrell. “He wants the ball, and our offensive line loves blocking for him.”

Terrell set up his final TD with a 60-yard run—a play he was convinced was going to end with him celebrating in the end zone.

“I thought I had it,” he said. “I had the ball in my left arm running down [the sideline] and I tried to switch it to my right hand to stick it out [for the pylon], but I didn’t quite get it.”

Meanwhile, the CCHS defense made life tough on Fauquier freshman quarterback Ben Noland, who finished just 5 of 21 for 49 yards with an interception.

The Falcons (0-2) were unable to find any success running the ball either, posting just 66 yards on the ground.

“Our guys played fast and we were able to keep it simple,” Ford said of his defense. “We knew what [Fauquier] was going to give us, and we knew they had some really good athletes. Our guys focused really well.”

The Falcons were able to get on the board thanks to a 60-yard kickoff return for a TD by Gabe Rogers that cut the Blue Devils’ advantage to 21-7 early in the fourth quarter.