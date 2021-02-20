HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Veteran quarterbacks are everywhere in the Battlefield District

Edwards, Mutter and Ryan have used their arms and legs to excel in recent years.

Edwards completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,514 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019. He also rushed for 692 yards and 11 scores.

“It’s just about being comfortable,” Edwards said. “I’ve been throwing with these same guys for years and I know where they’re going to be. A lot of our zone read stuff is second nature. We all know the offense pretty well and we’re ready to compete.”

Mutter, who will continue his career at Emory & Henry, passed for 1,961 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for another 243 yards and six scores last season. He transferred to King George from Brooke Point prior to his junior year and helped lead the Foxes to a 6-5 record.

He has a plethora of talented skill players to spread the ball to including wide receivers Von Whiting and Chris Cox, tight end Kyle Reviello and running back Javon Campbell.

Lunsford said Mutter’s work ethic was eye-opening his junior year and he’s eager to see how the quarterback connects with his experienced weapons this season.