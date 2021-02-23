High school football: Whiting, King George edge Chancellor in long-awaited opener

“It took a complete game, all three phases, and they did a great job,” he said.

Chargers coach Jeff Drugatz said he was even more nervous than usual going into the game, but he knew everyone was in the same boat.

“I’m blessed to have a good senior class,” Drugatz said before the game, “but it’s just the unknown. I think we’re ready, but we’ll find out.”

Drugatz said his defense did a great job keeping the Foxes contained. The unknown turned out to be the Foxes new-look defense, which the team hadn’t expected.

“We weren’t prepared for it, and with new guys on the O-line trying to make adjustments, it just didn’t work out for us offensively,” he said.

“They played their hearts out,” Drugatz said. “I’m proud of all of them. But we’ve just got to get back to the drawing board and fix things.”

The offense did have a few big moments. Brycen Edwards scored on a 21-yard run early in the third quarter to briefly give the Chargers a one-point lead, and Kodi Mohr caught a 19-yard touchdown pass with nine minutes left in the fourth to bring the game back within reach, but the Foxes defense held up at the end.