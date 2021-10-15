High school football: Willis, James Monroe sprint past Culpeper County

"I have to do a better job of scheming," he added. "That’s on me.”

With its ground game stalled, Culpeper's offense was forced to put the ball in the air. But just one week after he set a new school record for single-game completion percentage by connecting on 17 of 21 passing attempts in a 34-21 win over Spotsylvania, sophomore quarterback Bennett Sutherland struggled, going 10 of 19 for 111 yards with three interceptions.

“We knew if we could slow Terrell down, they would have to throw the ball, and that plays to the strength of our defense,” Coghill said. “We have some guys that rush the passer very well and some that can cover just as well.”

While Sutherland’s struggles were apparent, Ford insisted that his confidence in his young signal-caller is still high.

“After having a game like he did last week and then struggling this week, I believe he’s going to bounce back,” he said.

Friday's loss will likely drop the Blue Devils (4-4, 2-3) into the bottom half of the region standings, but Ford believes his squad can still secure one of the top seeds if it plays its best and lets the rest of the chips fall where they may over the next few weeks.