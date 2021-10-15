High school football: Willis, James Monroe sprint past Culpeper County

FREDERICKSBURG—It was no secret to the James Monroe football team that it trailed Culpeper County by roughly two points for the No. 4 seed in the Region 3B playoff race heading into the two squads' matchup at Maury Stadium on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets were also aware that finishing in the top four in the region guarantees them at least one home game in the postseason.
Armed with that knowledge, JM put together a dominating performance, never trailing in a 38-7 homecoming victory over the Blue Devils.
“We discussed it,” Jackets head coach George Coghill said of the power-point rankings, which saw Culpeper enter the night at a 19.57 and JM at a 17.50. “We knew they were just ahead of us and they’re in our region, so it was a big game.
"We hadn’t put a full game together until tonight,” he said with a grin.
A big reason why JM (3-4 overall, 2-2 Battlefield District) was able to put it all together was the play of senior running back Portius Willis, who carried the ball 17 times for 248 yards and three touchdowns.
Willis wasted little time going to work, finding a seam and racing 59 yards untouched to the end zone to give the Jackets a 10-0 lead with 6:05 to go in the first quarter.
Willis extended JM's lead to 31-0 on another 59-yard TD run in the third period, breaking several tackles along the way. He added a 5-yard scoring scamper in the final stanza.
Due to multiple injuries in the Jackets' backfield entering the contest, Coghill knew he'd have to lean significantly on Willis, who entered the season as the team's fourth-string RB.
“We had to create a package just for him because he has a special set of skills," Coghill said of Willis. "He’s dynamic when you get the ball in his hands. A lot of people haven’t seen him run between the tackles the way he did tonight, but he has great vision and he has that burst as soon as he finds a crease."
Willis said he and his JM teammates were brimming with confidence after a strong week of practice.
“It really started in practice with seeing what they [Culpeper] do," he remarked. "After we watched them on film, we knew our running game was going to work because our offensive line has gotten better.”
On the flip side, Culpeper’s offense encountered tough sledding for much of the night.
Blue Devils RB Malachi Terrell, who entered the game as the Fredericksburg area's leading rusher, did manage to top the century mark for the seventh time in eight contests this fall, finishing with 111 yards on 17 carries. But 40 of those yards came on one third-quarter run, which accounted for Culpeper's lone TD.
“They were really aggressive up front and we couldn’t get a push," Blue Devils head coach James Ford said of the Jackets' defense. “There weren't many gaps for Malachi to run through.
"I have to do a better job of scheming," he added. "That’s on me.”
With its ground game stalled, Culpeper's offense was forced to put the ball in the air. But just one week after he set a new school record for single-game completion percentage by connecting on 17 of 21 passing attempts in a 34-21 win over Spotsylvania, sophomore quarterback Bennett Sutherland struggled, going 10 of 19 for 111 yards with three interceptions.
“We knew if we could slow Terrell down, they would have to throw the ball, and that plays to the strength of our defense,” Coghill said. “We have some guys that rush the passer very well and some that can cover just as well.”
While Sutherland’s struggles were apparent, Ford insisted that his confidence in his young signal-caller is still high.
“After having a game like he did last week and then struggling this week, I believe he’s going to bounce back,” he said.
Friday's loss will likely drop the Blue Devils (4-4, 2-3) into the bottom half of the region standings, but Ford believes his squad can still secure one of the top seeds if it plays its best and lets the rest of the chips fall where they may over the next few weeks.
“We know there’s a lot of football to play,” he pointed out. “Anything can happen within the next two or three weeks.”
Culpeper is scheduled to host Courtland next Friday, while JM will play host to Spotsylvania the same night.
Culpeper County 0 0 7 0 — 7
James Monroe 17 7 7 7 — 38
First Quarter
JM—Tanner Ribel 22 field goal
JM—Portius Willis 59 run (Ribel kick)
JM—Romel Turner Jr. fumble recovery (Ribel kick)
Second Quarter
JM—Ke’Shaun Wallace 36 run (Ribel kick)
Third Quarter
JM—Willis 59 run (Ribel kick)
CC—Malachi Terrell 40 run (R.J. Uribe kick)
Fourth Quarter
JM—Willis 5 run (Ribel kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: Culpeper County 7; James Monroe 13
Rushes-yards: Culpeper County 22-88; James Monroe 44-369
Passing yards: Culpeper County 111; James Monroe 42
Comp-Att-Int: Culpeper County 10-20-3; James Monroe 4-15-1
Fumbles-lost: Culpeper County 3-2; James Monroe 1-0
Penalties-yards: Culpeper County 7-57; James Monroe 10-72
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Culpeper County—Malachi Terrell 17-111, TD; Bennett Sutherland 5-(-23). James Monroe—Portius Willis 17-248, 3 TDs; Ke’Shaun Wallace 6-73, TD; Moses Evans 8-35; Tyson Taylor 1-13.
PASSING: Culpeper County—Bennett Sutherland 10-19-3, 111 yards. Charles Holland 0-1-0, 0 yards. James Monroe—Bryce Caldwell 4-15-1, 42 yards.
RECEIVING: Culpeper County—A.J. Marshall 4-71; Cole Plaster 3-23; Colby Charlton 1-19; David Holland 1-3; Terrell 1-(-5). James Monroe—Willis 1-16; Jabes Roundtree 1-12; Chase Wormley 1-9; Jayden Williams 1-5.