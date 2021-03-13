High school football: With long memory, King George gets revenge on Eastern View

King George looked like it was having fun from the get-go Friday night.

It took the Foxes just five plays to score on the contest's opening possession, due in large part to Mutter and Campbell. Mutter connected with Campbell for an 18-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage, then hit him again for 56 yards on third-and-16 from the King George 24-yard line. Von Whiting's 20-yard run on the next snap gave the visitors a 6-0 lead with just 2:24 elapsed from the clock.

That score held until the Foxes' first drive of the second period. Mutter and Campbell started things off with a 75-yard hookup down the left sideline to the Eastern View 5, and then the signal-caller scampered for a 7-yard touchdown two plays later that extended the visitors' advantage to 12-0 with 7:28 left in the first half.

Campbell added a 27-yard catch on King George's final possession before intermission that helped set up a 20-yard field goal by A.J. Dale that sent the Foxes to the locker room up 15-0.

Campbell finished the first half with six receptions for 228 yards.

"Javon's an amazing player," Mutter said of his fellow senior. "We felt like we had an advantage on the outside with him against their cornerbacks. You have to double team him if you have any hope of containing him."