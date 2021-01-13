High school girls basketball: Blue Devils come up just short in home opener

The Judges opened the second half on an 8-0 spurt to give them their first lead since early in the first quarter.

Handley’s lead ballooned to 33-27 by the end of the third stanza.

The Blue Devils refused to go away though, rallying from a seven-point deficit to tie the score at 37-all thanks to a trey and a layup by Fairfax.

However, Tierney Finley’s basket with just over a minute remaining put the Judges up 42-40, and they held on down the stretch.

“We missed a lot of easy layups tonight,” Majors said. “And we didn’t get a lot of the 50/50 balls we should have either, so that is something that we definitely need to clean up.”

Majors said one of the hardest parts about this season has been just preparing for the next game. Culpeper was originally supposed to play William Monroe Wednesday, but saw it changed earlier in the week after Winchester Public Schools decided to allow Handley to participate in the Virginia High School League’s winter sports season.

“It was nice just seeing the girls come out and play tonight though,” Majors added. “It was a good game and it was nice to be able to play here at home. I really appreciate Handley for accepting this game and coming down to play as well.”