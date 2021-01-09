 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school girls basketball: Chargers earn road victory at Eastern View
0 comments

High school girls basketball: Chargers earn road victory at Eastern View

{{featured_button_text}}

Kendall Scott poured in 23 points and M'laya Ainsworth added 16 of her own as the Chancellor girls basketball team led from start to finish in a 63-45 Battlefield District win over host Eastern View Friday night.

Scott tallied 14 of her points in the first half, helping the Chargers (3-0 overall, 3-0 district) build a 37-23 halftime edge.  In addition to her game-high scoring output, she also collected seven steals and four assists, while Ainsworth totaled nine rebounds and five steals.

The Cyclones (0-2, 0-2) were paced by McKenna Warren's 18 points.  Terese Greene also reached double-figures, finishing with 15.  

Eastern View returns to action when it hosts Courtland Monday.

Chancellor      19   18   13   13      63
Eastern View        8   15   14     8      45

Chancellor (3-0, 3-0): Desirae Ashton 5, Kendall Scott 23, Kayla Mattey 8, Kaylana Reed 7, M'laya Ainsworth 16, Enaya Melchoir 4.  Totals: 25 8-17 63.

Eastern View (0-2, 0-2): Terese Greene 15, Soniya Brown 3, McKenna Warren 18, Kaidence Brown 2, Dakota Barlow 0, Christa Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 5, Faith Tingler 0, Haley Damer 2.  Totals: 18 7-12 45.

3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Ainsworth 2, Scott, Mattey, Reed).  Eastern View 2 (Greene, Brown).  

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News