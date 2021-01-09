High school girls basketball: Chargers earn road victory at Eastern View

Kendall Scott poured in 23 points and M'laya Ainsworth added 16 of her own as the Chancellor girls basketball team led from start to finish in a 63-45 Battlefield District win over host Eastern View Friday night.
Scott tallied 14 of her points in the first half, helping the Chargers (3-0 overall, 3-0 district) build a 37-23 halftime edge. In addition to her game-high scoring output, she also collected seven steals and four assists, while Ainsworth totaled nine rebounds and five steals.
The Cyclones (0-2, 0-2) were paced by McKenna Warren's 18 points. Terese Greene also reached double-figures, finishing with 15.
Eastern View returns to action when it hosts Courtland Monday.
|Chancellor
|19
|18
|13
|13
|—
|63
|Eastern View
|8
|15
|14
|8
|—
|45
Chancellor (3-0, 3-0): Desirae Ashton 5, Kendall Scott 23, Kayla Mattey 8, Kaylana Reed 7, M'laya Ainsworth 16, Enaya Melchoir 4. Totals: 25 8-17 63.
Eastern View (0-2, 0-2): Terese Greene 15, Soniya Brown 3, McKenna Warren 18, Kaidence Brown 2, Dakota Barlow 0, Christa Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 5, Faith Tingler 0, Haley Damer 2. Totals: 18 7-12 45.
3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Ainsworth 2, Scott, Mattey, Reed). Eastern View 2 (Greene, Brown).