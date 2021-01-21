High school girls basketball: Cyclones blow away turnover-prone Blue Devils

“I’m always happy to see Terese play well,” McCombs said of the 1,000-point career scorer. “It’s all the more special with it being her senior year.”

Bowles, a 6-foot-2 sophomore center, notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds on the night. She also added six blocked shots.

“Khloe has developed well since last season and she continues to improve,” McCombs remarked. “She’s very unselfish; sometimes almost too unselfish really. It says a lot about where she’s at that she turns in a double-double almost every night despite the fact that she doesn’t shoot the ball a lot.”

Fairfax, Culpeper’s only player to reach double figures, tallied eight of her 10 points over the final two frames. By then it was too little, too late, as the Blue Devils were staring at a 30-5 halftime deficit.

“We got off to a bad start by shooting ourselves in the foot with all those turnovers,” Culpeper head coach Tony Majors said. “But regardless of that or the score, I preach positive attitude and maximum effort to them, and I didn’t see that across the board tonight.”