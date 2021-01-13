High school girls basketball: Cyclones overcome slow start to pick up first win

With only one starter back from last year’s Battlefield District championship team, Eastern View girls basketball coach Mike McCombs has had to adjust his normally lofty expectations a bit.

It didn’t help that the Cyclones’ first two games this season were against perennial district powers King George and Chancellor, who are a combined 6-1 thus far.

After going 0-2 in those contests, McCombs’ inexperienced squad responded with its best outing of the young campaign Wednesday night, overcoming a sluggish start to pull away from Spotsylvania for a 54-38 road win.

“We still have a lot of things to work on,” McCombs said. “We’re not finishing well at the basket and just missing too many layups in general, but getting that first win is always good for a young team’s confidence.”

The host Knights (0-5 overall, 0-4 district) looked as if they were going to put the Cyclones through another ringer, twice jumping out to five-point leads during the first quarter. But it was Terese Greene, Eastern View’s lone returning starter, that made sure that wasn’t going to happen.

With Spotsylvania up 12-7 late in the period, the senior wing drilled a pair of 3-pointers that ignited a 12-0 run. Though it wasn’t always pretty, the Cyclones never trailed afterward.