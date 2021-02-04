High school girls basketball: Cyclones' season ends after potential exposure to COVID-19

Still, McCombs said the sudden news that the campaign is over has hit he and his squad very hard.

"I'm still struggling with putting my emotions into words," he said. "Every year, you know the season's going to come to an end at some point and you're going to lose seniors. You try and prepare yourself every time you go out there, especially once you get into the playoffs, that it could be the last time that team is together. Even though we weren't going to regionals, we had those two games left for the girls to hang their hats on. And then, in a matter of seconds, we didn't."

Eastern View will graduate just two seniors from this year's team: Terese Greene and Christa Brown. McCombs reflected fondly on what the pair has meant to the Cyclones' program.

"She's one of the best players to ever come through our program, which says a lot about her," he said of Greene, who eclipsed 1,000 career points and finishes as the school's second all-time leading scorer. "But the thing I'm most proud of with her is how much of a leader she became this season. We graduated a lot of seniors that she played with over the last three years, and she stepped up and filled the leadership void that they left behind.