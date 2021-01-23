High school girls basketball: Cyclones step up late to hand Foxes first loss

All season long, Eastern View girls basketball coach Mike McCombs has preached patience while his team breaks in a handful of newcomers.

Friday night, the Cyclones got a big lift from one of those fresh faces.

Locked in tie game with undefeated King George late in the fourth quarter, freshman Kaidence Brown scored back-to-back baskets to put host Eastern View ahead for good in a 44-41 Battlefield District victory.

It was the fourth win in five games for the Cyclones (4-3 overall, 3-3 district), who took a 59-37 shellacking from the Foxes (4-1, 4-1) in the two squads' season opener on Dec. 31.

"You've got to be patient when you have as many young players as we do," said McCombs, whose team has just two seniors on its roster. "The potential is there with these girls, and you saw some of that tonight."

Brown, who registered all eight of her points in the second half, found her sweet spot in the contest's final minutes, and it was along the right baseline.

With the score tied at 39-all, Brown took an entry pass from junior forward McKenna Warren, turned and banked in a shot off the glass over King George's Haylee Callahan to give Eastern View a 41-39 lead with 2:55 left to play.