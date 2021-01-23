High school girls basketball: Cyclones step up late to hand Foxes first loss

All season long, Eastern View girls basketball coach Mike McCombs has preached patience while his team breaks in a handful of newcomers.
Friday night, the Cyclones got a big lift from one of those fresh faces.
Locked in tie game with undefeated King George late in the fourth quarter, freshman Kaidence Brown scored back-to-back baskets to put host Eastern View ahead for good in a 44-41 Battlefield District victory.
It was the fourth win in five games for the Cyclones (4-3 overall, 3-3 district), who took a 59-37 shellacking from the Foxes (4-1, 4-1) in the two squads' season opener on Dec. 31.
"You've got to be patient when you have as many young players as we do," said McCombs, whose team has just two seniors on its roster. "The potential is there with these girls, and you saw some of that tonight."
Brown, who registered all eight of her points in the second half, found her sweet spot in the contest's final minutes, and it was along the right baseline.
With the score tied at 39-all, Brown took an entry pass from junior forward McKenna Warren, turned and banked in a shot off the glass over King George's Haylee Callahan to give Eastern View a 41-39 lead with 2:55 left to play.
On the Cyclones' next possession, Brown scurried to almost the same exact spot to corral Terese Greene's errant 3-point attempt, then flipped in a quick stickback to make it 43-39.
"Kaidence did a great job of getting into position on both of those plays, but especially on the one where she rebounded Terese's miss," McCombs pointed out. "As a coach, you always preach the importance of boxing out. She played good, fundamental basketball there and it paid dividends for us."
A layup by Aiyana Ellis (game-high 15 points) pulled the Foxes within 43-41 at the 1:03 mark, and they had multiple opportunities to tie the score in the final seconds. But Callahan's 16-footer from the left side rattled out with 10 seconds to go, and Brianna Ellis couldn't convert her putback attempt.
Greene, who paced Eastern View with 11 points, sank 1 of 2 free-throw attempts with five seconds left to provide the final margin.
"It's a nice win over a team that always plays us so tough," McCombs said. "It's so difficult to beat King George in any season, so you've done something if you can accomplish that."
In a nip-and-tuck opening half, Greene and Warren scored five points each to keep the Cyclones within striking distance. They trailed 18-17 at intermission.
Thanks to Aiyana Ellis' five points in the third period, the Foxes managed to hang on to a slim 32-31 advantage heading into the final stanza, setting the stage for Brown's heroics.
Eastern View returns to the floor Tuesday night when it visits Caroline.
|King George
|9
|9
|14
|9
| —
|41
|Eastern View
|8
|9
|14
|13
|—
|44
King George (4-1, 4-1): Aiyana Ellis 15, Brianna Ellis 5, Lauren McCall 8, Gabby Mack 3, Naomi Glass 5, Haylee Callahan 5. Totals: 14 11-17 41.
Eastern View (4-3, 3-3): Terese Greene 11, Saniya Brown 3, McKenna Warren 8, Kaidence Brown 8, Dakota Barlow 0, Christa Brown 7, Khloe Bowles 4, Faith Tingler 3. Totals: 15 9-13 44.
3-pointers: King George 2 (McCall 2). Eastern View 5 (Greene 2, S. Brown, C. Brown, Tingler).
