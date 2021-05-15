High school girls basketball: Eastern View's Terese Greene to continue career at Shenandoah

When it came to potential college destinations, Terese Greene was faced with quite a conundrum after being accepted to all 10 schools she had applied to.
In order to narrow down her lengthy list of suitors, the Eastern View senior turned to something that’s played a huge role in her life for as long as she can remember: the game of basketball.
Seven of the schools Greene was accepted to were prepared to offer her an opportunity to play basketball, while the other three would’ve only allowed her to continue her academic career.
Those terms made it easier for Greene to chip away at her list, and she recently announced her decision to attend Shenandoah University.
“I realized I would not be happy if I did not play basketball,” Greene said. “For as long as I can remember, I have played ball. Whether it was CYB (Culpeper Youth Basketball), AAU, middle school or high school, I have played basketball to prepare me, hopefully, to play at the college level.”
Greene said she toured Shenandoah, Roanoke College, Mary Baldwin University, Eastern Mennonite University, Randolph College and Bridgewater College. Shenandoah stood above the rest for a multitude of reasons.
“Each school had something to offer, but Shenandoah felt the most like home,” she said. “The [Winchester] area reminded me of Culpeper because of the similar warm, cozy feeling it has, and everyone there seems genuinely nice.”
Shenandoah head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft and assistant coach Elsebeth Birman also endeared themselves to Greene.
“I really like them a lot,” she said with a smile.
Greene, who finished No. 2 on Eastern View’s all-time career scoring list with 1,275 points, received all-state accolades in all four years she played for the Cyclones. She was honored by the Virginia High School Coaches Association every season, and made the Virginia High School League’s Class 4 all-state team as both a freshman and a sophomore.
In her final high school campaign this past winter, Greene averaged 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Those numbers garnered her second-team Class 4 all-state honors by the VHSCA.
The VHSL opted not to vote on all-state teams following this year’s COVID-shortened season.
“I really enjoyed playing at Eastern View the last four years,” she said. “I will always have fond memories of my time there, like scoring my 1,000th career point and coming back from 21 points down in the second half to beat King George in the Battlefield District championship game—both of which happened during my junior year.
“However, what I will miss the most are my teammates and the sisterhood we all formed and shared each season,” she continued. “I have made some amazing friends among my teammates over the past four years that I will have a bond with for many years. I’ve been truly blessed to play at EVHS and to form the relationships I’ve formed there.”
Kecia Washburn Greene, Terese’s mother, told the Star-Exponent in March that her daughter’s decorated career has been a source of family pride.
“Terese’s dad, brother and myself are very proud of her accomplishments, both on and off the court,” she said. “She set certain goals for herself and worked very hard to attain them. She wanted to reach the 1,000-point milestone, which she accomplished her junior year. After she made [all-state] as a freshman, she was determined to do it for her remaining three years as well, which she also did.”
Cyclones head coach Mike McCombs reflected on Greene’s legacy back in March as well.
“She grew as a player and a person for four years, culminating with the leadership role she took on this year with our team being as young as it was,” he said. “But throughout her entire career, she showed a willingness to make her teammates better, and she still managed to accomplish the things she did without being a bit selfish.”
Shenandoah, which competes in the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), went 4-7 this past season. Only one of the 14 players on the Hornets’ roster was a senior. Their top four scorers—Sarah Sondrol (14.1 PPG), Olivia Weinel (12.9), Ragan Johnson (10.9) and Sierra St. Cyr (10.5)—were all juniors.
Despite all the experience Shenandoah will be returning, Greene said she’s confident she can make a difference right away.
”First and foremost, I feel that I can bring my enthusiasm and my love for the game of basketball to the team,” she said. “Offensively I feel confident, although there’s always room for improvement. But in order to become a better overall player, I need to work on my defense. Defense is something I’ve had to work on all four years at EVHS, and I’ll definitely need to step up my game at the next level.”{/div}
