High school girls basketball: Eastern View's Terese Greene to continue career at Shenandoah

Kecia Washburn Greene, Terese’s mother, told the Star-Exponent in March that her daughter’s decorated career has been a source of family pride.

“Terese’s dad, brother and myself are very proud of her accomplishments, both on and off the court,” she said. “She set certain goals for herself and worked very hard to attain them. She wanted to reach the 1,000-point milestone, which she accomplished her junior year. After she made [all-state] as a freshman, she was determined to do it for her remaining three years as well, which she also did.”

Cyclones head coach Mike McCombs reflected on Greene’s legacy back in March as well.

“She grew as a player and a person for four years, culminating with the leadership role she took on this year with our team being as young as it was,” he said. “But throughout her entire career, she showed a willingness to make her teammates better, and she still managed to accomplish the things she did without being a bit selfish.”

Shenandoah, which competes in the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), went 4-7 this past season. Only one of the 14 players on the Hornets’ roster was a senior. Their top four scorers—Sarah Sondrol (14.1 PPG), Olivia Weinel (12.9), Ragan Johnson (10.9) and Sierra St. Cyr (10.5)—were all juniors.