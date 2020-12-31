High school girls basketball: Foxes' trio overwhelms young Cyclones

By halftime, King George held a 29-21 advantage.

Ellis, the head coach’s daughter and a second-team all-Region 4B pick last year, was particularly hard for Eastern View to handle in the second quarter. The 6-foot senior forward posted 10 points and collected five of her seven steals in the stanza.

“It’s no secret what Aiyana can do,” Greg Ellis said. “The word has been out on her, so she knows she has to work that much harder if she’s going to be successful.”

Mack found her touch from long range in the third period, draining a pair of treys. The latter put the Foxes up 40-23 late in the frame and all but slammed the door shut on the Cyclones’ comeback hopes.

Mack tallied 12 second-half points.

Glass, a transfer from Stafford, totaled six points in each half. She also pulled down 11 rebounds, giving her a double-double in her first outing at her new school.

“We knew as soon as Naomi transferred from Stafford that she was going to be a consistent contributor for us,” Greg Ellis said. “She’s cemented that with what we’ve seen from her in practice, and this was a good start for her.”