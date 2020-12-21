High school girls basketball preview: Greene leads new-look Cyclones

“I’m excited about her length and athleticism,” McCombs said of Tingler, who attended private school up until this fall. “She has the potential to become a really solid all-around player.”

The Cyclones will likely need some of their newcomers to grow up fast if they are to approach last season’s success. They finished with a 20-5 record, tying King George for first place in the Battlefield during the regular season and then knocking off the Foxes in the district tournament championship game.

Eastern View lost to eventual Class 4 co-state champion Monacan in the Region 4B quarterfinals, stopping them just short of a third consecutive state tournament berth.

“I think the biggest challenge for us right now, aside from breaking in the new faces, is defense and rebounding,” McCombs said. “Due to the lack of practice time and the social distancing due to COVID, we haven’t really been able to get those good, hard reps in. But then again, everyone else is in the same boat as us, having not started practicing until two weeks ago.”

After a brief pause, the veteran head coach offered a broader take on the impending campaign.

“It’s definitely going to be interesting, but you’re really just thankful you’re out there playing at all right now.”