High school girls basketball preview: Greene leads new-look Cyclones

Eastern View girls basketball coach Mike McCombs knew he’d have plenty of talent to replace from last season’s district championship squad, but he couldn’t have anticipated it would be quite this much.
The Cyclones lost three starters to graduation: forwards Sarah Hatfield and Anya Lawson and guard Makayla McCombs. Two other players—reserve guards Montana Hoffman and Gianna Gilmore—graduated as well.
More recently though, Eastern View suffered two major, unexpected losses that had nothing to do with natural attrition.
Junior Trinity Washington, the team’s starting point guard and a second-team all-Battlefield District honoree last year, was lost for the upcoming campaign due to an undisclosed injury that required surgery earlier this fall. Then Destiny Washington, her younger sister and a key reserve guard for the Cyclones as a freshman last season, decided to opt out over concerns regarding COVID-19.
Now down to just one returning starter and a total of only five players back from last year’s squad, Eastern View figures to look at least a little bit different when it tips off the season at perennial Battlefield District power King George on New Year’s Eve.
“That’s seven players gone, just like that,” McCombs said Sunday. “Seven of your 12 players from a district championship team, who all contributed to that accomplishment in some way, shape or form. We’ll definitely be counting on the ones we do have back to provide leadership and help the newcomers get acclimated to things.”
The lone returning starter for the Cyclones is Terese Greene. A two-time Class 4 all-state selection who’s already broken the 1,000-point barrier in her illustrious career, the senior has her sights set firmly on one thing this winter.
“It’s my senior year, so I’m beyond ready to do whatever it takes to win a state championship on my way out,” said Greene, who averaged 17 points, five rebounds and four steals per game as a junior. “That’s the one big thing left to accomplish on my list of goals here.”
Normally a guard, McCombs said Greene will probably wear many hats this season.
“When you have a talent like Terese, it’s your responsibility as a coach to put her in situations that will enable her to succeed,” McCombs said. “Defenses are often geared toward stopping her, so whatever you can do to keep her involved is obviously a plus.
“We’re going to move her around and make our opponents adjust to it,” he continued. “She’ll play both guard spots, and she’ll probably play inside for us a little bit as well.”
Eastern View’s other returnees are senior guard Christa Brown, junior forwards McKenna Warren and Cherish Strother and sophomore center Khloe Bowles.
Among them, Warren saw the most action a year ago.
“McKenna brings an energy and length that sparks us in both the rebounding and inside scoring departments,” McCombs said. “Those are things that every team needs.”
McCombs added that Brown brings 3-point shooting prowess to the lineup, while Strother’s strong suit is her athleticism.
Although she played sparingly during her freshman campaign, the 6-foot-2 Bowles provides an intimidating presence around the basket for the Cyclones.
Bowles and Warren should get help down low from freshman Kaidence Brown, who led Eastern View’s junior varsity team in scoring last season.
“Kaidence is in the mold of a Sarah Hatfield,” McCombs said. “She’s on the floor after every loose ball, and she isn’t afraid to stick her nose in there for a tough rebound or a putback.”
Along with Brown, the Cyclones have added five other JV grads: junior forward Haley Damer, sophomore forward Savanna Veazey, sophomore guards Dakota Barlow and Soniya Brown and freshman forward Diamond Windbush.
“Barlow was a standout on the JV alongside Kaidence last year,” McCombs pointed out. “She’ll be counted on to step up and give us some solid minutes in the backcourt.”
Eastern View’s roster is rounded out by a third freshman, guard Faith Tingler.
“I’m excited about her length and athleticism,” McCombs said of Tingler, who attended private school up until this fall. “She has the potential to become a really solid all-around player.”
The Cyclones will likely need some of their newcomers to grow up fast if they are to approach last season’s success. They finished with a 20-5 record, tying King George for first place in the Battlefield during the regular season and then knocking off the Foxes in the district tournament championship game.
Eastern View lost to eventual Class 4 co-state champion Monacan in the Region 4B quarterfinals, stopping them just short of a third consecutive state tournament berth.
“I think the biggest challenge for us right now, aside from breaking in the new faces, is defense and rebounding,” McCombs said. “Due to the lack of practice time and the social distancing due to COVID, we haven’t really been able to get those good, hard reps in. But then again, everyone else is in the same boat as us, having not started practicing until two weeks ago.”
After a brief pause, the veteran head coach offered a broader take on the impending campaign.
“It’s definitely going to be interesting, but you’re really just thankful you’re out there playing at all right now.”
2020-21 EASTERN VIEW GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
12/31/20: at King George, 12
1/8/21: Chancellor, 5
1/11/21: Courtland, 5
1/13/21: at Spotsylvania, 6:30
1/15/21: James Monroe, 5
1/19/21: at James Monroe, 6:30
1/21/21: Culpeper, 5
1/22/21: King George, 5
1/25/21: at Culpeper, 6:30
1/27/21: at Chancellor, 6
1/29/21: at Courtland, 6:30
2/2/21: Spotsylvania, 5
2/5/21: Caroline, 5
540/848-4530
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!