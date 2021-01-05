High school girls basketball preview: Majors, young Blue Devils just want to play

“Kaylee was kind’ve thrown into some situations last year because of her shooting ability,” Majors recalled. “She’s going to be counted on to take the next step and play more minutes for us now.”

Majors noted that he’s very excited about a pair of freshmen who he expects to round out the starting five: forward Susan Ishmael and guard Juliana Groves.

“You don’t have freshmen in your starting lineup that often, but when you do, it’s because you believe they can handle the pressure of varsity basketball,” he said. “Both Susie and Juliana have a ton of potential, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they respond to the challenge of moving up to this level.”

Depth could be an issue for the Blue Devils. As of Tuesday, they had just eight players on the roster, with some potential contributors having decided to opt out due to concerns over COVID-19 mitigation.

“I may have to pull a player or two up [from the junior varsity team],” Majors said. “It’s just a tough situation, because you’re doing your best to coach the girls who are here, but you also can’t fault a player or their parents for pulling out because of this virus.”