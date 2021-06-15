High school girls lacrosse: Blue Devils, Cyclones bow out of regionals

The second-seeded Blue Devils battled the No. 3 Cougars to a 3-3 deadlock through a quarter of play, but fell behind by as many as five goals in the second half and were unable to make up the deficit despite Moore’s scoring barrage.

“Nobody outside of our locker room thought Culpeper was going to be sitting in the second seed in the middle of June,” Blue Devils head coach Joe Reser said. “These girls have bought into the program and we have created a solid foundation for success. We still have a lot to improve on, but we are already talking about the offseason and what we’re going to do to make this a state championship team. The future is bright and we’re really excited to get to work.”