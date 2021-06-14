High school girls lacrosse: Blue Devils, Cyclones have sights set on regional final rematch

When the girls lacrosse teams at Culpeper and Eastern View high schools opened the 2021 season against each other on April 29, they couldn’t have imagined that a potential rematch would come in the Region 4C championship game just seven weeks later.
In order to make that rematch a reality, the Blue Devils and Cyclones each have one more step to take on Tuesday evening.
Second-seeded Culpeper (6-2) will host No. 3 Kettle Run (5-4) at Broman Field, while fifth-seeded Eastern View (6-3) will make the trek north to Falls Church to square off with No. 1 George Mason (7-1). Both regional semifinal contests will begin at 6 p.m.
The visiting Cyclones claimed bragging rights (at least for now) with a 19-10 victory over the crosstown rival Blue Devils in the aforementioned opener. Normally the two squads would have faced each other twice during the regular season, but a condensed campaign due to the Virginia High School League’s COVID-affected sports calendar allowed for only one meeting between them.
Culpeper has won six out of seven games since that loss, including a 14-9 triumph over Kettle Run to wrap up the regular season on June 7.
“We’ve done a good job of changing the team culture,” Blue Devils head coach Joe Reser said. “The girls have really bought into the program and put the team before themselves, which has bred success.”
Culpeper has just one senior on its roster, but many of the young players Reser has penciled into the lineup this spring have played like veterans.
Sophomore Faith Moore has paced the Blue Devils’ scoring attack, tallying a team-high 47 goals. She’s scored five or more in six of their eight contests, including a high of 10 in a 19-16 victory over Brentsville on May 10.
Moore also leads the squad in assists with 20.
“She’s certainly our primary scorer, but she’s also a very unselfish player,” Reser said of Moore.
Junior Ashtyn Pfeiff is second on the team in both goals (23) and assists (4). She found the back of the net five times each in the win over Brentsville and an 18-7 triumph against Handley on May 6.
Two more juniors, Rachel Dillon and Joy Ramsey, have collected nine goals apiece.
“We’ve been working well together and winning the games we should win,” Reser said. “Our defense has really stepped up over the course of the season, and they are the backbone of our team.”
Eastern View experienced mixed results during the bulk of the regular season, with setbacks against Kettle Run and Liberty-Bealeton sandwiched around a three-game winning streak. During that time, it topped James Monroe, Handley and Brentsville.
The Cyclones ultimately gained revenge on Liberty with a 15-13 road victory in the first round of regionals last Thursday.
Unlike Culpeper, several of Eastern View’s top players are seniors.
“We have most of the team intact from what we would’ve had if there had been a season last year,” Cyclones head coach Liz Schumacher said. “This group works really hard.”
Senior Avery Stanley leads Eastern View with 42 goals. Classmates Ani Page (17 goals) and Alanna Barrett (105 saves in goal) are also having solid campaigns.
Sophomore Miller Haught is second on the squad in goals (33) and first in assists (14). Stanley and Page are right behind her with 12 and 11 helpers, respectively.
Schumacher acknowledged that defeating George Mason will be a tall task for anyone. The Mustangs easily handled both the Cyclones (25-3) and the Blue Devils (20-1) during the regular season.
“We will have to play hard on defense and talk if we’re going to have a chance against them,” she said.
Reser added that starting every contest off on the right foot is the most important thing in the playoffs.
“We need to make sure we get off to a quick start,” he said. “We will need to clean up the mistakes that we made during the regular season if we are going to win at this level.”
540/848-4530