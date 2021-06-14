High school girls lacrosse: Blue Devils, Cyclones have sights set on regional final rematch

The Cyclones ultimately gained revenge on Liberty with a 15-13 road victory in the first round of regionals last Thursday.

Unlike Culpeper, several of Eastern View’s top players are seniors.

“We have most of the team intact from what we would’ve had if there had been a season last year,” Cyclones head coach Liz Schumacher said. “This group works really hard.”

Senior Avery Stanley leads Eastern View with 42 goals. Classmates Ani Page (17 goals) and Alanna Barrett (105 saves in goal) are also having solid campaigns.

Sophomore Miller Haught is second on the squad in goals (33) and first in assists (14). Stanley and Page are right behind her with 12 and 11 helpers, respectively.

Schumacher acknowledged that defeating George Mason will be a tall task for anyone. The Mustangs easily handled both the Cyclones (25-3) and the Blue Devils (20-1) during the regular season.

“We will have to play hard on defense and talk if we’re going to have a chance against them,” she said.

Reser added that starting every contest off on the right foot is the most important thing in the playoffs.

“We need to make sure we get off to a quick start,” he said. “We will need to clean up the mistakes that we made during the regular season if we are going to win at this level.”

