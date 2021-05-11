High school girls soccer: Ball doesn't bounce Cyclones' way in Battlefield opener

FREDERICKSBURG—One of the rarest sequences you’ll ever see took place early in Tuesday night’s Battlefield District soccer matchup between Eastern View and host James Monroe.
Taking a corner kick, the Yellow Jackets’ Charlotte Snead scorched a ball that Cyclones goalie Angelina Bales went airborne to intercept just as it was bending around the right goalpost.
Unfortunately for Bales and Eastern View, the ball bounced off her chest and beyond the reach of her outstretched arms before ricocheting off the upright and into the net.
That fateful series of events in the game’s ninth minute made all the difference in JM’s 1-0 victory at Maury Stadium.
“What can you say, other than sometimes things don’t go your way,” Cyclones head coach Mike Garrett said. “They got that one and we just couldn’t answer back, even though we had our chances.”
In the district opener for both squads, Eastern View (2-3 overall, 0-1 Battlefield) did, in fact, have its opportunities to hand James Monroe (4-0, 1-0) to its first defeat of the season. But a big part of the reason why the Cyclones couldn’t find the back of the net was the performance of Jackets goalkeeper Zoe Hughes.
Hughes registered 15 saves on the night, with 10 of those coming in the second half. The sophomore made six stops in the contest’s final 10 minutes alone, including a lunging effort to turn back an offering by the Cyclones’ Jordan Peterson that drew loud applause from fans and teammates alike.
“[Hughes] was fantastic,” Garrett said. “She made some really impressive plays. I thought she set the tone for them, because they defended us really well as a whole.”
The Cyclones did have one last shot at pulling even inside the game’s final two minutes, but Mia Hutchinson’s attempt from just to the right of center sailed over the goal.
Despite the setback, Garrett pointed to positives from his team’s performance that he believes will benefit them as district play heats up.
“I’m proud of the girls for deciding that they really wanted to compete in the second half, because [JM] handed us a challenge that we really didn’t respond well to early on,” he said. “We really picked up our intensity in the second half and played with a sense of urgency.”
Garrett added that Bales, a sophomore who finished with six saves, continues to impress while learning a new position.
“Angie had never played keeper in her life [before this season],” he pointed out. “She stepped up and volunteered to play in goal for us this season, and she’s proven to be willing and able despite undergoing a baptism of fire.”
Eastern View is back in action Thursday night with a home contest against Battlefield foe Caroline.
