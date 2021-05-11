High school girls soccer: Ball doesn't bounce Cyclones' way in Battlefield opener

FREDERICKSBURG—One of the rarest sequences you’ll ever see took place early in Tuesday night’s Battlefield District soccer matchup between Eastern View and host James Monroe.

Taking a corner kick, the Yellow Jackets’ Charlotte Snead scorched a ball that Cyclones goalie Angelina Bales went airborne to intercept just as it was bending around the right goalpost.

Unfortunately for Bales and Eastern View, the ball bounced off her chest and beyond the reach of her outstretched arms before ricocheting off the upright and into the net.

That fateful series of events in the game’s ninth minute made all the difference in JM’s 1-0 victory at Maury Stadium.

“What can you say, other than sometimes things don’t go your way,” Cyclones head coach Mike Garrett said. “They got that one and we just couldn’t answer back, even though we had our chances.”

In the district opener for both squads, Eastern View (2-3 overall, 0-1 Battlefield) did, in fact, have its opportunities to hand James Monroe (4-0, 1-0) to its first defeat of the season. But a big part of the reason why the Cyclones couldn’t find the back of the net was the performance of Jackets goalkeeper Zoe Hughes.

