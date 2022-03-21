 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school girls soccer preview capsules

  • 0

Battlefield District

CAROLINE

Coach: Jono Rollins

No information reported by coach

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Klint Jackson

Last season: 9–1, district champions

Top returnees: Sr. MF Ella Newman, Sr. MF Caitlyn Bergemann, Sr. F Katy Bronski, Sr. D Izzy Gregory, Sr. D Jessica Silkensen, Sr, MF Jessi Bronski, So. D Savannah Dunivan.

Top newcomers: So. D. Bostyn Dodier, Fr. F Madelyn Franco, Fr. D Madisyn Dodier.

Outlook: Plenty of experience returns as the Chargers defend their 2021 district title, with some talented newcomers joining the lineup.

COURTLAND

People are also reading…

Coach: Taylor Oehm

Last season: 7–4

Top returnees: Sr. D Rachel Low, Sr. D Emma Shropshire, Sr. GK Jorgia Winn, Sr. MF Suraia Abud, Jr. D Sydney Nevitt, So. F Amber Ignudo, So. MF/D Macy Shropshire.

Top newcomers: Jr. D Alex Hewson, Jr. MF Madison Watts, Jr. MF Delaney Holloran, Jr. F/MF Kaitlin Wells.

Outlook: A strong returning nucleus, particularly on the defensive half of the field, has the Cougars primed to compete for the district title.

CULPEPER

Coach: Courtney Cox

No information reported by coach

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Mike Garrett

No information reported by coach

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Randy Ryan

No information reported by coach

KING GEORGE

Coach: Rod Shriver

Last season: 2–6

Top returnees: Sr. GK Haley Smith, Sr. D Kendra Kraisser, Sr. D Lucy Vendetti, Sr. F Lindsey Knox, Sr. D Elise Simmons, Jr. D Sam Cupka Jr. MF Madison Greiber, Jr. D Maddie Kim, Jr. F Kira Peters, So. MF Summer Jenkins, So, Taylor Dutko.

Top newcomers: So. MF Reyna Cusworth, So. D Alannah Breen, Fr. MF Kylie Peters.

Outlook: The Foxes have a new coach but plenty of experienced returnees in their quest to improve.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Catie Wine

Top returnees: Sr. MF Abby Counts, So. D Natalie Buckley, Jr. D/MF Sierra Storm, Jr. F/MF Mak Robinson, Jr. D/MF Izzy Robinson, So, MF/F Skyla Ripley, So. MF/F Aleigh Thrall.

Top newcomers: Fr. D Anna Weiderhold, So. F/F Rozzalyn Jackson.

Outlook: With Counts and the Robinson twins, the Knights should have a strong midfield presence.

—From staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High school track preview capsules

High school track preview capsules

Sisters Evelyn, Claire and Holly Anderson led the Eastern View girls track team to the Battlefield District championship during the winter sea…

High school tennis preview capsules

High school tennis preview capsules

As the high school tennis season begins this week, Eastern View is looking to build on last year’s trip to the Region 4B finals, while Culpepe…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

The ultimate game changer: Robotic umpires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert