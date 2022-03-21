High school girls soccer preview capsules

Battlefield District

CAROLINE

Coach: Jono Rollins

No information reported by coach

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Klint Jackson

Last season: 9–1, district champions

Top returnees: Sr. MF Ella Newman, Sr. MF Caitlyn Bergemann, Sr. F Katy Bronski, Sr. D Izzy Gregory, Sr. D Jessica Silkensen, Sr, MF Jessi Bronski, So. D Savannah Dunivan.

Top newcomers: So. D. Bostyn Dodier, Fr. F Madelyn Franco, Fr. D Madisyn Dodier.

Outlook: Plenty of experience returns as the Chargers defend their 2021 district title, with some talented newcomers joining the lineup.

COURTLAND

Coach: Taylor Oehm

Last season: 7–4

Top returnees: Sr. D Rachel Low, Sr. D Emma Shropshire, Sr. GK Jorgia Winn, Sr. MF Suraia Abud, Jr. D Sydney Nevitt, So. F Amber Ignudo, So. MF/D Macy Shropshire.

Top newcomers: Jr. D Alex Hewson, Jr. MF Madison Watts, Jr. MF Delaney Holloran, Jr. F/MF Kaitlin Wells.

Outlook: A strong returning nucleus, particularly on the defensive half of the field, has the Cougars primed to compete for the district title.

CULPEPER

Coach: Courtney Cox

No information reported by coach

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Mike Garrett

No information reported by coach

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Randy Ryan

No information reported by coach

KING GEORGE

Coach: Rod Shriver

Last season: 2–6

Top returnees: Sr. GK Haley Smith, Sr. D Kendra Kraisser, Sr. D Lucy Vendetti, Sr. F Lindsey Knox, Sr. D Elise Simmons, Jr. D Sam Cupka Jr. MF Madison Greiber, Jr. D Maddie Kim, Jr. F Kira Peters, So. MF Summer Jenkins, So, Taylor Dutko.

Top newcomers: So. MF Reyna Cusworth, So. D Alannah Breen, Fr. MF Kylie Peters.

Outlook: The Foxes have a new coach but plenty of experienced returnees in their quest to improve.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Catie Wine

Top returnees: Sr. MF Abby Counts, So. D Natalie Buckley, Jr. D/MF Sierra Storm, Jr. F/MF Mak Robinson, Jr. D/MF Izzy Robinson, So, MF/F Skyla Ripley, So. MF/F Aleigh Thrall.

Top newcomers: Fr. D Anna Weiderhold, So. F/F Rozzalyn Jackson.

Outlook: With Counts and the Robinson twins, the Knights should have a strong midfield presence.

—From staff reports