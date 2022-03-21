High school girls soccer preview capsules

Battlefield District
CAROLINE
Coach: Jono Rollins
No information reported by coach
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Klint Jackson
Last season: 9–1, district champions
Top returnees: Sr. MF Ella Newman, Sr. MF Caitlyn Bergemann, Sr. F Katy Bronski, Sr. D Izzy Gregory, Sr. D Jessica Silkensen, Sr, MF Jessi Bronski, So. D Savannah Dunivan.
Top newcomers: So. D. Bostyn Dodier, Fr. F Madelyn Franco, Fr. D Madisyn Dodier.
Outlook: Plenty of experience returns as the Chargers defend their 2021 district title, with some talented newcomers joining the lineup.
COURTLAND
Coach: Taylor Oehm
Last season: 7–4
Top returnees: Sr. D Rachel Low, Sr. D Emma Shropshire, Sr. GK Jorgia Winn, Sr. MF Suraia Abud, Jr. D Sydney Nevitt, So. F Amber Ignudo, So. MF/D Macy Shropshire.
Top newcomers: Jr. D Alex Hewson, Jr. MF Madison Watts, Jr. MF Delaney Holloran, Jr. F/MF Kaitlin Wells.
Outlook: A strong returning nucleus, particularly on the defensive half of the field, has the Cougars primed to compete for the district title.
CULPEPER
Coach: Courtney Cox
No information reported by coach
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Mike Garrett
No information reported by coach
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Randy Ryan
No information reported by coach
KING GEORGE
Coach: Rod Shriver
Last season: 2–6
Top returnees: Sr. GK Haley Smith, Sr. D Kendra Kraisser, Sr. D Lucy Vendetti, Sr. F Lindsey Knox, Sr. D Elise Simmons, Jr. D Sam Cupka Jr. MF Madison Greiber, Jr. D Maddie Kim, Jr. F Kira Peters, So. MF Summer Jenkins, So, Taylor Dutko.
Top newcomers: So. MF Reyna Cusworth, So. D Alannah Breen, Fr. MF Kylie Peters.
Outlook: The Foxes have a new coach but plenty of experienced returnees in their quest to improve.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Catie Wine
Top returnees: Sr. MF Abby Counts, So. D Natalie Buckley, Jr. D/MF Sierra Storm, Jr. F/MF Mak Robinson, Jr. D/MF Izzy Robinson, So, MF/F Skyla Ripley, So. MF/F Aleigh Thrall.
Top newcomers: Fr. D Anna Weiderhold, So. F/F Rozzalyn Jackson.
Outlook: With Counts and the Robinson twins, the Knights should have a strong midfield presence.
—From staff reports