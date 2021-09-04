High school golf: Amos shoots a 36, but Culpeper County falls to King George

Despite another stellar effort from top seed Nathan Amos, the Culpeper County golf team fell 191-200 to King George in a Battlefield District match at Pendleton Golf Club on Thursday afternoon.

Amos shot a 36, claiming his sixth medal in eight contests so far this season.

The Foxes’ Michael Sevier (41), Troy Spillman (46) and Caleb Bardine (51) took the 2-4 spots, which ultimately made the difference for King George.

The Blue Devils’ Colton Metzgar posted a 52, which was good for fifth place.

Culpeper (3-5) will return to the course on Wednesday with another district matchup against the Foxes.

King George (191): Michael Sevier 41, Troy Spillman 46, Caleb Bardine 51, Zach Farland 53.

Culpeper (200): Nathan Amos 36, Colton Metzgar 52, Tommy Stallings 56, Chase Furr 56.

