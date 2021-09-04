 Skip to main content
High school golf: Amos shoots a 36, but Culpeper County falls to King George
top story
high school golf

High school golf: Amos shoots a 36, but Culpeper County falls to King George

Amos

Culpeper County’s Nathan Amos claimed individual medalist honors for the sixth time in eight matches so far this season during Thursday’s Battlefield District clash with King George at Pendleton Golf Club in Ruther Glen.

 Devin Payne

Despite another stellar effort from top seed Nathan Amos, the Culpeper County golf team fell 191-200 to King George in a Battlefield District match at Pendleton Golf Club on Thursday afternoon.

Amos shot a 36, claiming his sixth medal in eight contests so far this season.

The Foxes’ Michael Sevier (41), Troy Spillman (46) and Caleb Bardine (51) took the 2-4 spots, which ultimately made the difference for King George.

The Blue Devils’ Colton Metzgar posted a 52, which was good for fifth place.

Culpeper (3-5) will return to the course on Wednesday with another district matchup against the Foxes.

King George (191): Michael Sevier 41, Troy Spillman 46, Caleb Bardine 51, Zach Farland 53.

Culpeper (200): Nathan Amos 36, Colton Metzgar 52, Tommy Stallings 56, Chase Furr 56.

Tags

