High school golf: Blue Devils finish second in tri-match with Lions, Knights

The Culpeper County golf team finished second in a tri-match with Louisa County and Spotsylvania at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove on Monday.

The Blue Devils' Nathan Amos shot a 37 to claim medalist honors for the fifth time in seven matches so far this season. Teammate Colton Metzgar posted a 41, which was good for fifth place.

As a team, CCHS shot a season-best 176.

"Amos has been playing well all season," Blue Devils head coach Troy Ralston said. "And our team keeps improving. That 176 is by far our best team score of the season, beating our previous best of 187."

Louisa County claimed first place in the team standings, edging out CCHS with a 173. Evan Straley shot a 39 to finish second in the individual standings, while Emma Zaleski's 40 notched her a tie for third. Connor Downey ended with a 46, which tied him for sixth.

Spotsylvania (184) was paced by Wyatt Brown's 40, which tied him with Metzgar for third place. Toby LaVoy shot a 46 to tie with Downey for sixth.

Culpeper (3-4) will take on Caroline and Eastern View in a Battlefield District tri-match at the Country Club of Culpeper on Wednesday.

