 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school golf: Cyclones, Blue Devils come up short against Dragons
0 comments
top story

High school golf: Cyclones, Blue Devils come up short against Dragons

{{featured_button_text}}

The William Monroe golf team took six of the top eight individual spots in Thursday's tri-match at the Country Club of Culpeper, topping both Eastern View and Culpeper High.

The Greene Dragons' Daniel Woodson (38), Grant Woodson (41) and Shane Coleman (43) swept the medals.  Chris Salyor (44) finished tied for fourth place, Landon Morris (45) was sixth and Hayden Gibson (46) ended up tied for seventh.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Overall, William Monroe (166) easily outpaced the Cyclones (193) and the Blue Devils (220).

Eastern View's Robert Scott (44) tied Salyor for the fourth spot, while Robert Scott (48) came in ninth and Matt Greenfield (50) notched 10th.

Culpeper's Nathan Amos (46) finished deadlocked with Gibson for seventh place.  The next best Blue Devil golfer was Colton Metzgar (51) who tied the Cyclones' Irish Leopard for 11th.

Eastern View (1-1) is back in action when it tees off against Caroline at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club on March 17.  Culpeper (0-3) travels to Fauquier on March 10.    

dpayne@starexponent.com

540/848-4530

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News