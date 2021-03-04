High school golf: Cyclones, Blue Devils come up short against Dragons

The William Monroe golf team took six of the top eight individual spots in Thursday's tri-match at the Country Club of Culpeper, topping both Eastern View and Culpeper High.

The Greene Dragons' Daniel Woodson (38), Grant Woodson (41) and Shane Coleman (43) swept the medals. Chris Salyor (44) finished tied for fourth place, Landon Morris (45) was sixth and Hayden Gibson (46) ended up tied for seventh.

Overall, William Monroe (166) easily outpaced the Cyclones (193) and the Blue Devils (220).

Eastern View's Robert Scott (44) tied Salyor for the fourth spot, while Robert Scott (48) came in ninth and Matt Greenfield (50) notched 10th.

Culpeper's Nathan Amos (46) finished deadlocked with Gibson for seventh place. The next best Blue Devil golfer was Colton Metzgar (51) who tied the Cyclones' Irish Leopard for 11th.

Eastern View (1-1) is back in action when it tees off against Caroline at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club on March 17. Culpeper (0-3) travels to Fauquier on March 10.

