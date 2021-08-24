High school golf: Cyclones improve to 2-0 with victory over King George

The Eastern View golf team rode standout performances from three of its top four players to earn a 166-194 Battlefield District win over host King George at Pendleton Golf Club on Monday afternoon.
Peter Scott, Gaige Robson and Jason Mills—the Cyclones' 2-4 seeds, each shot a 40 to finish tied atop the heap.
Eastern View also got a 46 from No. 5 player Irish Leonardo, which landed him in fifth place for the day.
The Foxes were paced by their top seed, Micheal Sevier, who shot a 44 to take fourth place. No. 3 player Caleb Bardine posted a 48 to notch sixth place.
"We put a good round together on a challenging, but fair, golf course," Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said. "The course was in great shape."
Eastern View, the defending district champion, opened its season last Tuesday by topping visiting Spotsylvania 158-201 at the Country Club of Culpeper.
The Cyclones swept the top five spots, with Mills shooting a 36, Peter Scott a 39, No. 1 player Robert Scott a 41 and Robson and Leonardo each a 42.
The Knights' top seed, Wyatt Brown, finished in sixth place with a 46.
"Mills put together a great round to shoot even par," Thornhill said of the sophomore. "He has been working hard on his game, and it showed.
Thornhill added praise for junior Peter Scott's performance through the first two contests of the campaign.
"Peter is hitting the ball really well," he said.
Eastern View (2-0 overall, 2-0 district) returns to action with a home contest against district foe Courtland at the Country Club of Culpeper Wednesday afternoon.