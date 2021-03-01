High school golf preview capsules

Outlook: Moore will shoot for his fourth straight appearance in the state tournament. He tied for second as a sophomore in 2018 and tied for 13th in 2019.

ORANGE

Coach: Steve Grabeel

Last season: Third in district.

Top returnees: So. Luke Jarrell, Sr. Taylor Jenkins.

Outlook: Jenkins was a second-team all-district player in 2019 and will lead this year’s squad.

NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT

CULPEPER

Coach: Troy Ralston

Top returnee: Jr. Colton Metzgar.

Top newcomers: So. Nathan Amos.

Outlook: The Blue Devils lost several top players to graduation but Metzgar and Amos, a transfer, are both capable of qualifying for regional competition individually.