 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school golf preview capsules
0 comments
top story

High school golf preview capsules

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

With five of its top six scorers from last season returning, the Eastern View golf team has its sights set on repeating as Battlefield District champions this fall.

Senior Robert Scott, juniors Gaige Robson and Peter Scott and sophomores Jason Mills and Irish Leonardo are all back for the Cyclones.

Over at Culpeper County, junior Nathan Amos hopes to build on his berth in the regional tournament last season. Senior Colton Metzgar is also a top returnee for the Blue Devils.

Team capsules for all eight Battlefield District squads, as well as Orange County and Louisa County, are below.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Tim Casey

Last season: 0–13 in dual matches

Top returners: Jr. Diego Ramos, Jr. Gerardo Ramos, Sr. Lukas Graham, So. Gordon Storke.

Top newcomers: Fr. Jackson Thomas.

Outlook: The Ramos twins are two of four players in their third season on the team, and Thomas should contribute immediately.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Stephen Tate

Last season: 3–2 in dual matches

Top returners: Sr. Will Earnesty, Sr. Ethan Rehberg, Sr. Garrett Peck.

Top newcomers: Fr. Ethan Wilson

Outlook: Wilson could make an immediate impact after competing in the Amateur Long Drive National Championships in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

COURTLAND

Coach: Sean Peters

Last season: 5–1 in dual matches

Top returners: Sr. Charlie Welsh, Jr. Jack Hayden.

Top newcomers: Lucas Ogden, Karsten Ellia.

Outlook: Welsh and Hayden were both regional qualifiers last season and should start the season atop the team’s leader board.

CULPEPER COUNTY

Coach: Troy Ralston

Top returners: Jr. Nathan Amos, Sr. Colton Metzgar.

Top newcomers: Fr. Tommy Stallings

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Outlook: Amos, who qualified for regional competition in the spring, and Metzgar should be the team leaders as the Blue Devils return to the Battlefield District.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Patrick Thornhill

Last season: District champions, fourth in Region 4B

Top returners: Sr. Robert Scott, So. Jason Mills, Jr. Gaige Robson, Jr. Peter Scott, So. Irish Leonardo.

Outlook: Five of the top six scorers return from the spring’s Battlefield District championship team, making the Cyclones strong favorites to repeat.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Marshall Wood

Top players: Nathan Scarf, William Payne, Gianna McDermott, Piper Kingsley.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Jimmy Howard

Top returners: So. Michael Sevier, Sr. Troy Spillman, So. Caleb Bardine, So. Tyler Truslow, Jr. Gavin Paterson, Jr. Mason Nicoletti.

Top newcomer: Jr. Zach Farland

Outlook: Most of the Foxes’ nucleus is returning and has multiple years of eligibility remaining, making for a potentially bright future.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Jim McNamee

Top returners: So. Wyatt Brown, So. James LaVoy, So. Toby LaVoy, So. Nate Webner.

Top newcomers: So. C.T. Reid, Fr. Jackson McNamee.

Outlook: The Knights have a young nucleus that gained experience during the shortened spring season and should improve this fall.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA COUNTY

Coach: Neal Moubray

Outlook: The Lions will have to replace the graduated Zane Moore, a four-time state qualifier.

ORANGE COUNTY

Coach: Stephen Grabeel

Last season: Sub-Region 4B champions

Top returners: Jr. Luke Jarrell, Jr. Scott Clore.

Outlook: Jarrell shot a 69 in the spring sub-regional tournament to help the Hornets win the team title and should be the leader of this season’s squad.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over/under 1/5 SEC teams in the college football playoffs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News