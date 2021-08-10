High school golf preview capsules

With five of its top six scorers from last season returning, the Eastern View golf team has its sights set on repeating as Battlefield District champions this fall.
Senior Robert Scott, juniors Gaige Robson and Peter Scott and sophomores Jason Mills and Irish Leonardo are all back for the Cyclones.
Over at Culpeper County, junior Nathan Amos hopes to build on his berth in the regional tournament last season. Senior Colton Metzgar is also a top returnee for the Blue Devils.
Team capsules for all eight Battlefield District squads, as well as Orange County and Louisa County, are below.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Tim Casey
Last season: 0–13 in dual matches
Top returners: Jr. Diego Ramos, Jr. Gerardo Ramos, Sr. Lukas Graham, So. Gordon Storke.
Top newcomers: Fr. Jackson Thomas.
Outlook: The Ramos twins are two of four players in their third season on the team, and Thomas should contribute immediately.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Stephen Tate
Last season: 3–2 in dual matches
Top returners: Sr. Will Earnesty, Sr. Ethan Rehberg, Sr. Garrett Peck.
Top newcomers: Fr. Ethan Wilson
Outlook: Wilson could make an immediate impact after competing in the Amateur Long Drive National Championships in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
COURTLAND
Coach: Sean Peters
Last season: 5–1 in dual matches
Top returners: Sr. Charlie Welsh, Jr. Jack Hayden.
Top newcomers: Lucas Ogden, Karsten Ellia.
Outlook: Welsh and Hayden were both regional qualifiers last season and should start the season atop the team’s leader board.
CULPEPER COUNTY
Coach: Troy Ralston
Top returners: Jr. Nathan Amos, Sr. Colton Metzgar.
Top newcomers: Fr. Tommy Stallings
Outlook: Amos, who qualified for regional competition in the spring, and Metzgar should be the team leaders as the Blue Devils return to the Battlefield District.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Patrick Thornhill
Last season: District champions, fourth in Region 4B
Top returners: Sr. Robert Scott, So. Jason Mills, Jr. Gaige Robson, Jr. Peter Scott, So. Irish Leonardo.
Outlook: Five of the top six scorers return from the spring’s Battlefield District championship team, making the Cyclones strong favorites to repeat.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Marshall Wood
Top players: Nathan Scarf, William Payne, Gianna McDermott, Piper Kingsley.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Jimmy Howard
Top returners: So. Michael Sevier, Sr. Troy Spillman, So. Caleb Bardine, So. Tyler Truslow, Jr. Gavin Paterson, Jr. Mason Nicoletti.
Top newcomer: Jr. Zach Farland
Outlook: Most of the Foxes’ nucleus is returning and has multiple years of eligibility remaining, making for a potentially bright future.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Jim McNamee
Top returners: So. Wyatt Brown, So. James LaVoy, So. Toby LaVoy, So. Nate Webner.
Top newcomers: So. C.T. Reid, Fr. Jackson McNamee.
Outlook: The Knights have a young nucleus that gained experience during the shortened spring season and should improve this fall.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA COUNTY
Coach: Neal Moubray
Outlook: The Lions will have to replace the graduated Zane Moore, a four-time state qualifier.
ORANGE COUNTY
Coach: Stephen Grabeel
Last season: Sub-Region 4B champions
Top returners: Jr. Luke Jarrell, Jr. Scott Clore.
Outlook: Jarrell shot a 69 in the spring sub-regional tournament to help the Hornets win the team title and should be the leader of this season’s squad.