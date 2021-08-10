High school golf preview capsules

With five of its top six scorers from last season returning, the Eastern View golf team has its sights set on repeating as Battlefield District champions this fall.

Senior Robert Scott, juniors Gaige Robson and Peter Scott and sophomores Jason Mills and Irish Leonardo are all back for the Cyclones.

Over at Culpeper County, junior Nathan Amos hopes to build on his berth in the regional tournament last season. Senior Colton Metzgar is also a top returnee for the Blue Devils.

Team capsules for all eight Battlefield District squads, as well as Orange County and Louisa County, are below.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Tim Casey

Last season: 0–13 in dual matches

Top returners: Jr. Diego Ramos, Jr. Gerardo Ramos, Sr. Lukas Graham, So. Gordon Storke.

Top newcomers: Fr. Jackson Thomas.

Outlook: The Ramos twins are two of four players in their third season on the team, and Thomas should contribute immediately.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Stephen Tate