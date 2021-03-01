HIGH SCHOOL GOLF PREVIEW: Teams bundle up for a unique season

Usually, the first day of high school golf practice features teens sporting tans and cargo shorts, with their games at peak level after a summer of local and regional competition.
But nothing is normal these days. So as local school tee off a pandemic-delayed season this week, many players will be bundled up and trying to shake off a winter’s worth of rust.
Tommy Harrison advised his Stafford High School players to prioritize warmth and comfort over style.
“Why buy a nice golf polo when you’re never going to see it under five layers of clothing?” he asked.
Of all the traditional fall sports pushed back to what’s still the winter by the COVID-19 pandemic, golf is arguably affected most. Practice usually starts in early August, well before classes do, and high school coaches inherit players who have been teeing it up regularly for months.
But COVID restrictions and a recent spate of winter weather have made it a challenge simply to get out on the course.
“In a typical season, they’ve been playing all summer long, and in August, we just hit the ground running,” Harrison said. “As cold as it is, it’s not conducive for golf. We practiced last week when it was 34, 35 degrees, and it’s almost useless to be out there. It wasn’t fun for anybody.”
Massaponax coach Dave Siegelman estimated his team had only four actual practices before Monday’s season-opening match against Stafford. The Panthers conducted two virtual meetings to discuss strategy and playing tips, but it’s not the same as trying to land a 5-iron on a small green--especially if you haven’t done it in a while.
“The biggest thing is trying to take advantage of the nice days as much as you can,” Siegelman said. “We have some veteran players, but our No. 5-10 golfers are all brand new.”
With little recent practice or competition under their belts, golfers may not post their desired low scores--at least not early in an abbreviated four-week season. And soggy fairways may not help.
Said veteran Mountain View coach Steve Cassiday: “The courses are so saturated. It’s so much more difficult to play when you’re not getting the roll out of the ball.”
Then again, approach shots and errant putts may not roll off wet greens quite so readily. And Siegelman said COVID protocols prohibit playing the ball out of a sand bunker, which may save a shot or two per round. Players will take a free drop from the spot where their shot entered the bunker.
Still, in 40-degree conditions, any shot hit off the toe or the club is likely to sting a player’s hands a bit more than usual. “You really want to make sure you ‘pure’ every shot. I kind of know what baseball coaches go through,” said Cassiday, whose team’s scheduled opener against Riverbend was postponed from Monday until Thursday.
One of the biggest obstacles to playing golf in March has nothing to do with the coronavirus or the weather. It’s the calendar--and the sunset.
“Our challenge with practices and matches is daylight,” Cassiday said. “Normally, we didn’t have those issues in the summer, when it gets dark at 6:30 or 7. Now, we’re pushing 5:30, and being in school until 3, getting to the course by 3:30 and trying to get in nine holes before dark can be a challenge.”
Most Commonwealth District teams play a few 18-hole matches in the summer, but all regular-season matches will be nine holes in 2021. District, regional and state competitions are expected to consist of 18 holes, as the weather warms and the days lengthen.
Still, it’s been said that a bad day golfing beats a good day working. So you won’t hear too many complaints from high school golfers or coaches—and not just because they may be wearing scarves over the faces.
“It’s a shame for the kids--especially the seniors, that they’re not going to get a full season,” Harrison said. “But at least they’re getting something. Something’s better than nothing.”
