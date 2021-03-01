HIGH SCHOOL GOLF PREVIEW: Teams bundle up for a unique season

Massaponax coach Dave Siegelman estimated his team had only four actual practices before Monday’s season-opening match against Stafford. The Panthers conducted two virtual meetings to discuss strategy and playing tips, but it’s not the same as trying to land a 5-iron on a small green--especially if you haven’t done it in a while.

“The biggest thing is trying to take advantage of the nice days as much as you can,” Siegelman said. “We have some veteran players, but our No. 5-10 golfers are all brand new.”

With little recent practice or competition under their belts, golfers may not post their desired low scores--at least not early in an abbreviated four-week season. And soggy fairways may not help.

Said veteran Mountain View coach Steve Cassiday: “The courses are so saturated. It’s so much more difficult to play when you’re not getting the roll out of the ball.”

Then again, approach shots and errant putts may not roll off wet greens quite so readily. And Siegelman said COVID protocols prohibit playing the ball out of a sand bunker, which may save a shot or two per round. Players will take a free drop from the spot where their shot entered the bunker.