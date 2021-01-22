High school indoor track: Blue Devil boys, girls sweep meet at Fauquier

Culpeper's boys and girls indoor track and field teams outpaced six of their fellow Northwestern District schools at Wednesday's Polar Bear Meet at Fauquier High.

The Blue Devil girls racked up 176.50 points thanks to five first-place finishes: Grace Damewood in the long jump (15-1.75), Taylor Daniels in the triple jump (29-7) and 55-meter hurdles (11.21), and Sidnee Addo (7.93) and Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero (8.06) in flights No. 1 and 3 of the 55-meter dash, respectively.

Additionally, Daniels placed second in the high jump (4-6); Carley Layden (14-8.75) and Learra Williams (14-3) were second and third in the long jump, respectively; Teresa Breckley (33-9) was second in the shot put; Isabella Hardaway finished second in the 1600 run (6:01.86); Abigail Stedman came in third in the 55 hurdles (12.44); Valentina Lemus (1:28.57) and Savannah Sprouse (1:30.49) placed second and third, respectively, in the 500 dash, and Elizabeth Stedman was third in the pole vault (6-0).

The 4x400 relay team of Lemus, Sprouse, Layden and Navarrete-Guerrero posted a time of 4:34.89 to finish atop the heap in that event. The 4x200 combo of Addo, Cecelia Brooks, Williams and Kylie Wensel (1:57.70) turned in a second-place finish, while the 4x800 group of Madison Callahan, Mia Pacheco, Grace Walbroehl and Meagan Fay placed third.