High school indoor track: Blue Devil boys, girls sweep meet at Fauquier

Culpeper's boys and girls indoor track and field teams outpaced six of their fellow Northwestern District schools at Wednesday's Polar Bear Meet at Fauquier High.
The Blue Devil girls racked up 176.50 points thanks to five first-place finishes: Grace Damewood in the long jump (15-1.75), Taylor Daniels in the triple jump (29-7) and 55-meter hurdles (11.21), and Sidnee Addo (7.93) and Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero (8.06) in flights No. 1 and 3 of the 55-meter dash, respectively.
Additionally, Daniels placed second in the high jump (4-6); Carley Layden (14-8.75) and Learra Williams (14-3) were second and third in the long jump, respectively; Teresa Breckley (33-9) was second in the shot put; Isabella Hardaway finished second in the 1600 run (6:01.86); Abigail Stedman came in third in the 55 hurdles (12.44); Valentina Lemus (1:28.57) and Savannah Sprouse (1:30.49) placed second and third, respectively, in the 500 dash, and Elizabeth Stedman was third in the pole vault (6-0).
The 4x400 relay team of Lemus, Sprouse, Layden and Navarrete-Guerrero posted a time of 4:34.89 to finish atop the heap in that event. The 4x200 combo of Addo, Cecelia Brooks, Williams and Kylie Wensel (1:57.70) turned in a second-place finish, while the 4x800 group of Madison Callahan, Mia Pacheco, Grace Walbroehl and Meagan Fay placed third.
The next closest team to Culpeper was Fauquier, which finished with 79 points. Former Blue Devil standout Stephanie Robson notched first in the high jump (5-0) for the Falcons. Teammate Cassidy Scott won both the 1600 (5:24.26) and 3200 (12:00.99), while Kiki Wine took the 1000 (3:12.95).
Fauquier's girls 4x800 relay squad also earned a first-place finish (11:17.27).
The remaining order of finish in the girls meet was as follows: Brentsville (73.5); Kettle Run (51); Handley (28); Liberty-Bealeton (21) and Skyline (13).
On the boys side, Culpeper outdistanced Fauquier 142-127 for first place. Brandon Bonfanidi won the pole vault (8-0); Jaiden Penn took the high jump (5-10); Tripp Beaver came in first in the triple jump (40-2.50); Jonah Woodward won flight No. 2 of the 55 hurdles (8.86), and Sydney Aggrey was tops in flight No. 2 of the 55 dash (7.15) and flight No. 1 of the 300 (38.07).
Other strong performers for the Blue Devils were Cam Lacy, who placed second in the high jump (5-8), long jump (18-7), flight No. 2 of the 55 hurdles (9.57) and flight No. 2 of the 55 dash (7.19), as well as third in the triple jump (36-5); Dequan Thompson, who was second in flight No. 1 of the 55 dash (7.03) and third in the high jump (5-6); and Cole Rozwadowski, who finished third in the 500 (1:13.04).
Culpeper's boys 4x200 relay team of Jason Andrix, Beaver, Michael Blamo and Thompson clocked in at 1:41.26 to win that event. The 4x400 group of Woodward, Rozwadowski, Aggrey and Steven Sutherland placed second (3:52.30).
Darrien Mascall (19-5 in the long jump), Nick Moffett (37-6 in the shot put) and Peter Paccassi 4:50.08 in the 1600) each won their events for the second-place Falcons.
The remaining order of finish in the boys meet was as follows: Liberty-Bealeton (71); Brentsville (41); Skyline (32); Kettle Run (24) and Handley (23).
BRECKLEY BREAKS SCHOOL RECORD
Culpeper head coach Mark Dennis confirmed Thursday that Breckley broke the school record for longest shot put by a female athlete during the Jan. 13 tri-meet with Chancellor and host Eastern View.
Breckley's history-making throw traveled 33 feet, 11 inches.
"I'm proud of her," Dennis said of Breckley, who's only a freshman. "She really has a bright future ahead of her."
