High school indoor track: Culpeper athletes set records at Class 4 state meet

Elsewhere, the girls 4x800 combo of Bella Hardaway, Bella Groves, Lemus and Savannah Sprouse came in fifth with a new personal best of 10:37.14.

"[Assistant coach] Aaron Keich and I are extremely proud of how the team performed," Culpeper head coach Mark Dennis said. "This season has been different to say the least, but the kids really bought in and were able to cut large amounts of time off their personal bests."

Eastern View’s Ashton King notched third place in the boys 55 dash (6.56). The Cyclones' Kelly Doherty came in sixth in the girls high jump (4-10), and teammate Kyle Gee was sixth in the girls shot put (33-3).

Overall, the Blue Devil girls (25) finished ninth out of 28 teams competing at the meet, while Eastern View (6) wound up tied with Dominion for 21st.

Culpeper's boys (17) were 14th out of 27 squads, and the Cyclones (12) landed in 20th.

Fauquier (101) won the girls title, thanks to three first-place finishes from former Culpeper standout Stephanie Robson. Robson won the high jump (5-2), long jump (17-9 1/2) and triple jump (39-4 1/2). Patrick Henry-Ashland (71) was tops on the boys side.

