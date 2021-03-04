High school indoor track: Culpeper athletes set records at Class 4 state meet

Several Culpeper High School athletes turned in career performances at the Virginia High School League's Class 4 state indoor track championships, held earlier this week at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
The Blue Devils' Teresa Breckley placed fourth in the girls shot put, breaking her own school record with a throw of 34-6 1/2. She set the previous highwater mark of 33-11 back on Jan. 13.
Tripp Beaver registered a pair of top-five finishes, notching fourth place in the boys long jump (19-11 1/4) and fifth in the triple jump (41-2 1/4). His long jump of 19-11 1/2 in the preliminary round set a new personal best.
Dequan Thompson matched a personal record in the boys high jump (5-10), just edging teammate Jaiden Penn for sixth place.
Jonah Woodward registered a career-best time of 8.80 seconds, good for seventh in the boys 55-meter hurdles. Meanwhile, Sydney Aggrey finished in eighth place in the boys 300-meter dash with a 37.18—the fastest clocking by any freshman in that event this season.
The girls 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams each placed second in their respective races. The 4x200 unit of Sidnee Addo, Taylor Daniels, Grace Damewood and Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero turned in a time of 1:50.96, which was just four seconds shy of smashing the school record. The 4x400 group of Navarrete Guerrero, Daniels, Carley Layden and Valentina Lemus combined to run a 4:17.09, breaking the previous school record by 12 seconds.
Elsewhere, the girls 4x800 combo of Bella Hardaway, Bella Groves, Lemus and Savannah Sprouse came in fifth with a new personal best of 10:37.14.
"[Assistant coach] Aaron Keich and I are extremely proud of how the team performed," Culpeper head coach Mark Dennis said. "This season has been different to say the least, but the kids really bought in and were able to cut large amounts of time off their personal bests."
Eastern View’s Ashton King notched third place in the boys 55 dash (6.56). The Cyclones' Kelly Doherty came in sixth in the girls high jump (4-10), and teammate Kyle Gee was sixth in the girls shot put (33-3).
Overall, the Blue Devil girls (25) finished ninth out of 28 teams competing at the meet, while Eastern View (6) wound up tied with Dominion for 21st.
Culpeper's boys (17) were 14th out of 27 squads, and the Cyclones (12) landed in 20th.
Fauquier (101) won the girls title, thanks to three first-place finishes from former Culpeper standout Stephanie Robson. Robson won the high jump (5-2), long jump (17-9 1/2) and triple jump (39-4 1/2). Patrick Henry-Ashland (71) was tops on the boys side.
540/848-4530