High school indoor track: Culpeper boys, girls roll to another win at Fauquier meet

Culpeper’s boys and girls indoor track and field teams dominated their competition at Fauquier’s Polar Bear Meet No. 2, which was held on Wednesday afternoon.
The Blue Devil boys racked up 132 points to outpace the host Falcons (100) for first place. Liberty-Bealeton (60) was third, followed by Handley (44), Brentsville (34), Kettle Run (24), William Monroe (18), Warren County (17) and Eastern View (10).
Culpeper got first-place finishes from Jonah Woodward in the 55-meter hurdles (8.92), Jaiden Penn in the high jump (6-0), Tripp Beaver in the triple jump (40-11), the 4x200 relay combo of Michael Blamo, Jason Andrix, Carson Rice and Sydney Aggrey (1:41.62) and the 4x400 unit of Woodward, Cole Rozwadowski, Aggrey and Steven Sutherland (4:08.98).
Dequan Thompson was second in the 300 (39.54) and high jump (5-10) and third in the long jump (19-4). Beaver (19-7) and Rozwadowski (1:13.09) also placed second in the long jump and 500, respectively, while Matthew Stafford finished second in the triple jump (33-9.5).
Other top-three performances for the Blue Devils included Aggrey in the 300 (39.69) and Cam Lacy in both the 55 hurdles (10.21) and high jump (5-8).
Darrien Mascall was Fauquier’s only first-place finisher, taking the long jump (20-0). The Falcons got second-place efforts from Peter Paccassi in the 1000 (3:02.60) and 1600 (4:39.13), Jonas Reutzel in the 3200 (11:25.44) and Jackson Schreher in the the pole vault (12-0).
Fauquier’s 4x200 (1:42.81), 4x400 (4:16.42) and 4x800 (9:19.06) squads all came in second as well.
Eastern View’s Ashton King captured the 55, besting Kettle Run’s Ahmal Williams (6.71) with a 6.62 clocking.
On the girls side, Culpeper (144) raced past Fauquier (90) to take the top spot. Warren County (74), Handley (46), Brentsville (43), Kettle Run (27), Liberty-Bealeton (20) and William Monroe (14) comprised the remainder of the pack.
Taylor Daniels’ performance in the high jump (4-6) and the efforts of her, Sidnee Addo, Grace Damewood and Devon Richardson in the 4x200 (1:56.57) were the Blue Devils’ only first-place finishes, but balanced efforts across the other events carried them to victory.
Carley Layden (46.35 in the 300), Isabella Hardaway (5:53.72 in the 1600), Learra Williams (14-6 in the long jump), Damewood (30-10 in the triple jump), Richardson (6-6 in the pole vault) and Teresa Breckley (32-3.75 in the shot put) all came in second in their respective events. Meanwhile, Addo (8.00 in the 55), Hardaway (3:34.86 in the 1000), Daniels (10.82 in the 55 hurdles and 29-7 in the triple jump) and Elizabeth Stedman (6-0 in the pole vault) all finished third.
Culpeper’s 4x400 unit of Kimberly Navarrete-Guerrero, Valentina Lemus, Layden and Williams (4:47.08) and 4x800 combo of Savannah Sprouse, Lemus, Bella Groves and Hardaway (11:30.95) each notched second-place finishes as well.
The Falcons’ Aubrey Fernandez (1:22.85), Abby Gray (3:21.85), Cassidy Scott (11:48.79) earned the top spots in the 500, 1000 and 3200, respectively.
Additionally, Fauquier’s 4x400 (4:44.07) and 4x800 squads (11:07.05) garnered first-place results.
The Blue Devils will return to action when they compete in the Region 4C meet, which begins on Feb. 10.
