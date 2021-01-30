High school indoor track: Culpeper boys, girls roll to another win at Fauquier meet

Culpeper’s boys and girls indoor track and field teams dominated their competition at Fauquier’s Polar Bear Meet No. 2, which was held on Wednesday afternoon.

The Blue Devil boys racked up 132 points to outpace the host Falcons (100) for first place. Liberty-Bealeton (60) was third, followed by Handley (44), Brentsville (34), Kettle Run (24), William Monroe (18), Warren County (17) and Eastern View (10).

Culpeper got first-place finishes from Jonah Woodward in the 55-meter hurdles (8.92), Jaiden Penn in the high jump (6-0), Tripp Beaver in the triple jump (40-11), the 4x200 relay combo of Michael Blamo, Jason Andrix, Carson Rice and Sydney Aggrey (1:41.62) and the 4x400 unit of Woodward, Cole Rozwadowski, Aggrey and Steven Sutherland (4:08.98).

Dequan Thompson was second in the 300 (39.54) and high jump (5-10) and third in the long jump (19-4). Beaver (19-7) and Rozwadowski (1:13.09) also placed second in the long jump and 500, respectively, while Matthew Stafford finished second in the triple jump (33-9.5).

Other top-three performances for the Blue Devils included Aggrey in the 300 (39.69) and Cam Lacy in both the 55 hurdles (10.21) and high jump (5-8).