High school indoor track: Culpeper girls finish third at Region 4C meet; boys fourth

The Culpeper girls indoor track team rode a handful of strong performances to a third-place finish during Tuesday’s Region 4C meet at Fauquier High School.
Freshman Teresa Breckley was the Blue Devils’ lone solo winner, taking the shot put with a throw of 33-7.
Culpeper’s relay teams all turned in standout performances. The 4x200-meter combo of Sidnee Addo, Grace Damewood, Taylor Daniels and Kimberly Navarrete-Guerrero came in first with a time of 1:51.08. Carley Layden, Navarrete-Guerrero, Savannah Sprouse and Valentina Lemus clocked in at 4:37.63 to come in third in the 4x400, while Bella Groves, Isabella Hardaway, Lemus and Sprouse finished third in the 4x800 with a time of 10:58.62.
The host Falcons racked up 113 points to finish first overall. Sisters and former Blue Devil standouts Stephanie and Alyssa Robson each had big days. Stephanie won the high jump (5-2) and triple jump (36-1.50), while Alyssa took the long jump (17-2) and 55 hurdles (8.93). Stephanie (17-1) was also second behind Alyssa in the long jump, while Alyssa came in behind Stephanie in the triple jump (35-7).
Fauquier also got first-place efforts from Cassidy Scott in the 1600 (5:17.14), Kiki Wine in the 1000 (3:10.84), its 4x400 relay unit of Aubrey Fernandez, Abby Gray, Alyssa Robson and Scott (4:18.72) and its 4x800 team of Fernandez, Gray, Scott and Wine (10:14.08).
Loudoun County (85) finished second overall, followed by Culpeper (74), Heritage-Leesburg (56), Handley (56), Dominion (32), Kettle Run (27) and Liberty-Bealeton (21).
On the boys side, Loudoun County notched first place with a total of 97 points, followed by Dominion (85), Fauquier (77), Culpeper (71), Handley (44), Heritage-Leesburg (43), Liberty-Bealeton (41) and Kettle Run (7).
Jaiden Penn won the high jump (5-6) for the Blue Devils. Tripp Beaver claimed the triple jump (40-0) and came in second in the long jump (19-6), while Sydney Aggrey was second in the 300 (38.05).
Other top-three finishers for Culpeper were Dequan Thompson in the high jump (5-4) and Jonah Woodward in the 55 hurdles (8.94).
Loudoun County’s James Dick won the 55 dash (6.84), while the Captains’ Joshua Bernstein and Ethan Stansbury took the 1600 (4:36.59) and 3200 (9:55.32), respectively. The 4x200 relay unit of Brendan Casey, Dick, Nathanael Martin and Dean Morrad (1:36.74) also came in first in its event as well.
All individual competitors and relay teams that finished in the top three in their respective events qualified for the Class 4 state competition, which will be held on Monday, March 1 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
