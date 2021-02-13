High school indoor track: Culpeper girls finish third at Region 4C meet; boys fourth

The Culpeper girls indoor track team rode a handful of strong performances to a third-place finish during Tuesday’s Region 4C meet at Fauquier High School.

Freshman Teresa Breckley was the Blue Devils’ lone solo winner, taking the shot put with a throw of 33-7.

Culpeper’s relay teams all turned in standout performances. The 4x200-meter combo of Sidnee Addo, Grace Damewood, Taylor Daniels and Kimberly Navarrete-Guerrero came in first with a time of 1:51.08. Carley Layden, Navarrete-Guerrero, Savannah Sprouse and Valentina Lemus clocked in at 4:37.63 to come in third in the 4x400, while Bella Groves, Isabella Hardaway, Lemus and Sprouse finished third in the 4x800 with a time of 10:58.62.

The host Falcons racked up 113 points to finish first overall. Sisters and former Blue Devil standouts Stephanie and Alyssa Robson each had big days. Stephanie won the high jump (5-2) and triple jump (36-1.50), while Alyssa took the long jump (17-2) and 55 hurdles (8.93). Stephanie (17-1) was also second behind Alyssa in the long jump, while Alyssa came in behind Stephanie in the triple jump (35-7).