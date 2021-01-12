High school indoor track preview: Cyclones battling attrition, uncertainty due to virus

Another change in protocol is that athletes can’t automatically qualify for states in their events by turning in a benchmark performance at any time during the campaign. Instead, they must finish in the top three or four in their event at the regional competition, depending on the guidelines their region has adopted.

“That’s tough, because then it all comes down to that one meet,” Gee said. “You always strive to do your best, but all it takes is one off day and your season is done.”

Despite the limited turnout and atypical protocols, the Cyclones still boast a handful of athletes that Gee believes can be among the best in the state at their respective events.

For the boys squad, Gee was effusive in his praise for senior sprinter Ashton King. King qualified for the Class 4 state meet in the 55-meter dash last season, then placed 15th in prelims when he got there. Ten of the 14 competitors who finished ahead of him were seniors, which could provide a path for King to crack the top eight and advance to the state finals this time around.

“Aside from the fact that he had so many seniors in front of him, Ashton has continued to work hard to get better,” Gee said. “I expect him to be one of the best in the state in the 55 this year.”