High school indoor track preview: Young athletes buoy Culpeper indoor track teams

Kimberly Navarrete-Guerrero, a transfer from crosstown rival Eastern View, is a talented sprinter who Dennis said can compete in anything from the 55-meter dash and up.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Kimberly is so versatile,” Dennis said of the junior. “She’s going to be big for us in several events.”

Another junior, Sidnee Addo, will also add punch to the Blue Devils’ sprinting corps. She won the 55 against Skyline.

Dennis added that newcomer Carley Layden, a freshman, will be looked to as a major player for Culpeper in the 55 hurdles.

On the boys side, senior football standouts Riley Harrison and Joseph Holland are both new to the sport and will focus on the field events—primarily the shot put. Holland placed first in the event against Skyline.

Dequan Thompson, who opted not to play for the Blue Devils’ basketball team and focus solely on track instead, won the long jump against Skyline. Dennis said that the junior will participate in several events for Culpeper throughout the campaign.

“A handful of our upperclassmen are inexperienced overall because they’re coming out for the first time,” Dennis pointed out. “There’s a lot of potential there, but in many ways they’re like freshmen right now in terms of their level of seasoning.”