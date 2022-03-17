High school lacrosse preview capsules

The girls lacrosse teams at Culpeper and Eastern View will look to build off their trips to the Region 4C semifinals last year. Meanwhile, both boys squads are hoping for improvement after tough seasons.

CULPEPERCoach: Boys—Rob Woycik; Girls—Joe Reser.

Last season: Girls 6-3 (Region 4C semifinalist).

Top returnees:

Girls—Jr. Faith Moore, Sr. Joy Ramsey, Sr. Rachel Dillon, Jr. Autumn Fairfax.

Outlook: The Blue Devil girls return an experienced group of players that helped them get to the Region 4C semifinals last season. Moore led the team in both goals (53) and assists (20).

EASTERN VIEWCoach: Boys—Chris Frazier; Girls—Elizabeth Schumacher.

Last season: Boys 0-9; Girls 6-4 (Region 4C semifinalist).

Top returnees: Boys—Sr. A Connor Weeks, Sr. GK Matt Greenfield, Sr. D Aidan Stynes. Girls—Sr. A Olivia Haught, Sr. A GiGi Young, Sr. MF Madeline Freeman, Jr. MF Miller Haught, Jr. D Savannah Veazey.

Top newcomers:

Boys—Sr. MF Evan Edwards, Sr. A DaVion Wilkerson.

Girls—So. A Amiya Brennan, Fr. A Campbell Lee, D. Frenanda Escuadera, D Natalie Casto.

Outlook: Several four-year starters give the Cyclone boys optimism for big improvement. The girls have several talented newcomers joining a solid returning nucleus that advanced to the Region 4C semifinals a season ago. Miller Haught was second on the team in scoring with 33 goals and tops in assists with 14.

