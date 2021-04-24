 Skip to main content
High school lacrosse previews
High school lacrosse previews

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

EASTERN VIEW

Coaches: Boys—Chris Frazier; Girls—Elizabeth Schumacher.

Top players: Boys—Sr. MF Greg Bradley, Sr. MF Adam Dodson, Jr. A Connor Weeks, Sr. D Jamil Abed, Fr. MF Derrick Brown, So. A Caleb Douglas, So. A Cameron Huver. Girls—Sr. MF Analeigh Page, Sr. A Avery Stanley, Sr. D Abby Shrader, Sr. D Rebekah Smith, Sr. GK Alanna Barrett, D Miller Haught, Jr. MF Maddie Freeman.

Outlook: The girls’ defense should be experienced, with Shrader and Smith playing in front of fellow senior Barrett. The boys will rely on a largely new lineup.

JAMES MONROE

Coaches: Boys—Mark Engel; Girls—Linda Delaney.

Top players: Boys—Sr. D Neal Kinnard, So. GK Trey Paroongsup, Sr. A/MF Sam Dumont, So. Luke Dumont, So. Jake Wack. Girls—Sr. MF Carrie Stinchcomb, Jr. D Celie Constantine, Jr. MF Ciaran Cubbage,Sr. A Taylor Hough, Jr. A Grace Maynard, So. MF Sarah Rigual, Jr. MF/A Katie Fidler., So MF/D Angelina Baldwin, Jr. A Lillian Hutchinson.

Outlook: An athletic group of juniors and sophomores join team leader Stinchcomb to make the girls competitive. Team captains Kinnard and Dumont lead the boys team.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

ORANGE

Coaches: Boys—Tony Farone; Girls—Meghan Stowers.

NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT

CULPEPER

Coaches: Boys—Robert Woycik; Girls—Joe Reser.

