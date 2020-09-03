High school notebook: Region 4B set to become VHSL's largest

The Caroline High School administration wasn’t deterred when its bid to transfer from Class 4 to Class 3 based on dwindling enrollment was rejected in late July.
The Cavaliers filed an immediate appeal after that 18-4 vote by the Virginia High School League’s Alignment Committee.
On Wednesday morning, the VHSL Appeal Committee ruled 4-1 in favor of Caroline and the Cavaliers will begin competing in Region 3B in the 2021-22 school year as long as the Executive Committee finalizes the ruling Sept. 23.
Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer said he’s hopeful the Cavaliers will be more competitive across the board in Class 3 and that will in turn increase morale and participation.
“That’s certainly the goal,” Heizer said. “We hope that sports impact everything that goes on in our building in a positive way. And with some of the larger schools that were coming in [to Region 4B] it certainly made things more difficult for us to try to capture a regional championship.”
The Appeal Committee unanimously rejected a plea by Region 4B Wednesday to have Class 4 divide its 57 schools into eight regions of six to nine schools each.
So next fall, 4B will become the largest region in the state with 20 teams. Heizer was alarmed when Atlee, Henrico, Matoaca and Varina joined the region, which also includes five of Caroline’s Battlefield District foes – Chancellor, Courtland, Eastern View, King George and Spotsylvania.
Some of the new schools have as many as 400 more students than Caroline’s 1,137.
“I can only say that contributed to [our appeal],” Heizer said of the larger schools joining the region. “We want to be successful in sports and in everything else. So if you look at our declining numbers we’ve lost about 30 something students over the past four years, and it’s a gradual decline.”
Caroline County’s overall enrollment is projected to decrease by 450 students over the next 10 years, according to a school demographics study.
Caroline has competed in Class 4 with the lowest or second-lowest enrollment for the past six years. Heizer said once the VHSL’s realignment is finalized, Caroline should be the fifth-largest Class 3 school. The Cavaliers will be joined by Culpeper, James Monroe and 10 other schools in 3B.
“I just finished making the rounds and letting some of our head coaches know and they’re excited,” Heizer said. “They’re excited for a new opportunity.”
White in demand
North Stafford junior running back Tevin White received more than 100 calls and text messages starting this past Tuesday at midnight.
That’s when NCAA rules allowed college coaches to begin communicating with recruits.
White said a text message from Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt and one from Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter stood out the most.
Tennessee is one of 17 Division I programs that have extended a scholarship offer to White (6-foot-1, 205 pounds).
“The moment it hit 12 o’clock so many college coaches started texting me,” White said. “It was crazy.”
White has his 40-yard dash time down from 4.54 seconds a year ago to 4.49. He’s expecting a breakout season in February spring when the delayed season is slated to start. It is still unknown when the NCAA will allow recruits to start taking visits.
Two offer Plummer
Stanford and Virginia are the latest Division I programs to extend a scholarship offer to former Massaponax football standout Jaiven Plummer.
Plummer has transferred to Episcopal, a private school in Alexandria. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound junior also holds offers from Boston College, Rutgers, Temple, Virginia Tech and William & Mary. He played wide receiver and defensive back for the Panthers last season.
VHSL delays decision
The VHSL is seeking an additional two weeks to review and discuss feedback on its “Championship + 1” format for the current school year.
There was a special meeting scheduled to be held Thursday but it’s been pushed back to Sept. 17.
Billy Haun, the VHSL’s Executive Director, said a “tremendous” amount of input from coaches and administrators has poured in since a draft of the format was released Aug. 24.
“This type of feedback from membership is critical and essential before approving a final plan,” Haun said. “Moving the meeting two weeks later gives the Executive Committee and staff the necessary time to review the invaluable input we have received.”
