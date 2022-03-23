High school roundup: Blue Devils, Cyclones come up short against Orange, Monticello

The Orange baseball team scored twice in the top of the fifth inning to break a 4-4 tie and pick up a 6-4 nondistrict victory over Culpeper on Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils' Dillan Vick issued back-to-back walks to Ethan Turner and Landon Pounds to start the inning. Turner eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Caleb Tinsley, while Pounds came home on Bryant Chiles' RBI single.

Chiles was 2 for 3 and scored a run for the Hornets (3-0).

Scott Clore got the win for Orange, pitching the final two innings and allowing no hits while striking out two.

Vick held the Hornets to just four hits over 4 2/3 innings of work while striking out six, but he also walked six. Additionally, he hit Tinsley with a pitch to lead off the second, which opened the floodgates for a four-run frame that gave the visitors a 4-3 lead.

Culpeper (0-3) jumped in front quickly on Jasper Faulk's two-run single in the bottom of the first. Faulk scored two batters later on an RBI double by Mason Sawyers.

Logan Fox's RBI single with two outs in the fourth tied the score at 4 apiece.

Fox and Nate Amos both went 2 for 3 to pace the Blue Devils offensively.

Culpeper will host crosstown rival Eastern View in a Battlefield District showdown Thursday.

Orange 0 4 0 0 2 0 X — 6 4 3

Culpeper 3 0 0 1 0 0 X — 4 8 1

Blane Jennings, SCOTT CLORE (5) and Caleb Tinsley. DILLAN VICK, Harry Bradshaw (5) and Lucas Bradshaw.

SOFTBALL

ORANGE 19, CULPEPER 0

Haley Martin and Jessy Reynolds were both 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a home run in the Hornets' five-inning victory over the homestanding Blue Devils.

Martin's two out solo homer staked Orange to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, while Reynolds hit a two-run shot in the third.

Reynolds' homer was the first blow in a 12-run inning for the Hornets (3-0). She added an RBI groundout later in the frame, while Ja'chelle Mosley hit an RBI double, Martin delivered a two-run single, and Hannah Hearl and Raniya Bright contributed RBI singles.

Hearl earned the win on the mound, allowing one hit and striking out four over three innings of action. Reynolds relieved her, going two innings and surrendering a hit with four strikeouts and a walk.

Orange has outscored its three opponents this season by a combined 36-0.

Shelby Wood went 1 for 2 with a double for Culpeper (0-3), which returns to action against Eastern View Thursday.

Orange 1 0 12 1 5 — 19 14 0

Culpeper 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 11

HANNAH HEARL, Jessy Reynolds and Reese Rogers. HAILEY METZGER and Aubree Eckard.

MONTICELLO 3, EASTERN VIEW 1

The host Cyclones fared better than they did the first time around against the Mustangs, but still suffered a 3-1 loss.

Kenzie Clements went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Monticello, while Kaitlyn Wills and Katie O'Connor were both 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Sammy Deistch also had a big day at the plate for the Mustangs, going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles.

Eastern View (0-4) managed two hits against Monticello starter Madison Steppe after being no-hit by O'Connor last Friday. Steppe still notched a complete game though, striking out 16 and walking one.

The Mustangs (4-0) have outscored their opponents by a combined 40-2 thus far.

Mackenzie Griffith went 1 for 3 and drove in the Cyclones' only run with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Kailyn Deal also finished 1 for 3 with a double and scored a run.

Katie Scott tossed her third complete game of the season for Eastern View, scattering nine hits and striking out five.

Monticello 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 3 9 1

Eastern View 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 2 0

MADISON STEPPE and Sammy Deistch. KATIE SCOTT and Kailyn Deal.

BOYS SOCCER

ORANGE 3, CULPEPER 1

Joseph Gutierrez's first-half goal gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead, but the visiting Hornets scored three times in the second half to earn a 3-1 victory Tuesday night.

Culpeper (0-2-1) will return to action when it visits Eastern View on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

ORANGE 4, CULPEPER 1

Emily Csontos tallied the Blue Devils' only goal in a loss to the homestanding Hornets.

Culpeper (0-3) hosts Eastern View on Thursday.

MONDAY'S LATE RESULTS

BOYS LACROSSE

ORANGE 11, EASTERN VIEW 10

Donovan Elliot scored five goals, but that wasn't enough to prevent the Cyclones from falling to the visiting Hornets.

Connor Weeks added two goals and three assists for Eastern View, while Derrick Brown finished with two goals and an assist and Nolan Natale scored once.

Eastern View goalie Matt Greenfield collected 12 saves.

The Cyclones (0-1) are off until next Thursday, when they play at Culpeper.

GIRLS LACROSSE

EASTERN VIEW 27, ORANGE 6

Campbell Lee tallied six goals and Miller Haught scored five as the Cyclones routed the host Hornets.

GiGi Young and Amiya Brennan added four goals apiece, and Olivia Haught, Hurieh Abed and Madeline Freeman all scored twice.

Eastern View (2-0) will host Handley on Friday.

