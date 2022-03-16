High school roundup: Blue Devils, Cyclones struggle in spring season openers

The Culpeper baseball team spotted host Orange four unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning and never recovered in a 7-4 season-opening loss Tuesday night.

The Hornets (1-1) scored all four of their first-inning runs with two outs. Blane Jennings delivered a two-run single, Scott Clore followed with an RBI double, and Jennings eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Orange's flurry came after an error that would have been the third out in the inning, which allowed Bryant Chiles to reach first. Chiles would later score on Clore's double.

The Hornets tacked on a single run in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Ethan Turner and a pair of runs in the sixth on RBI singles by Landon Pounds and Caleb Tinsley.

The Blue Devils pushed across two runs in the top of the second courtesy of Roscoe Croushorn, who smacked an RBI double and came around to score on a wild pitch.

Mason Sawyers added a two-run single with one out in the top of the seventh, but Orange's Carter Mastin struck out struck out Logan Fox and forced Harry Bradshaw to ground into a fielder's choice to end the game.

Culpeper will return to action when it hosts Chancellor in its Battlefield District opener on Monday.

Culpeper 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 — 4 2 2

Orange 4 0 0 1 0 2 X — 7 7 4

MASON SAWYERS, Kevin Hobson (1) and Dillan Vick. TREY CLATTERBUCK, Carter Mastin (7) and Caleb Tinsley.

SOFTBALL

ORANGE 7, CULPEPER 0

The Hornets scored in every inning except for the fifth on their way to a commanding nondistrict victory over the visiting Blue Devils.

Orange's Ja'chelle Mosley went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, 2 RBIs and a run scored, while teammate Haley Martin finished 2 for 3 with a solo home run, a walk and three runs.

Culpeper (0-1) managed just one hit against the Hornets' Hannah Hearl, who recorded nine strikeouts and a walk in a complete-game performance. The Blue Devils' Hailey Metzger broke up Hearl's no-hitter with a one-out triple in the seventh.

Culpeper will welcome Chancellor for its district opener on Monday.

Culpeper 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 4

Orange 1 1 1 3 0 1 X — 7 9 1

HAILEY METZGER and Aubree Eckard. HANNAH HEARL and Reese Rogers.

RIVERBEND 5, EASTERN VIEW 4

Kaylee Golightly's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave the host Bears a win over the Cyclones in the season opener for both squads.

Riverbend led for much of the contest, including a 3-1 advantage in the third. Roxanne Hensel and Hannah Rubino each had RBI singles in the first, and Emily Dameron recorded an RBI single of her own in the third.

Battery mates Rubino and Dameron both finished the evening 2 for 4, and Dameron struck out 14 and allowed two earned runs on seven hits in a complete-game effort on the mound.

Eastern View rallied to tie the score twice, thanks to the clutch hitting of Katie Scott. The senior delivered an RBI single to knot things at 3 apiece in the third, then lined another RBI single up the middle to make it 4-4 in the fifth.

Scott finished the night 3 of 4 with 3 RBIs and also pitched a complete game for the Cyclones. She scattered 10 hits while allowing three earned runs, striking out four and walking four.

Tristen Norris added a 2-for-4 performance for Eastern View, which hosts Monticello in another nondistrict affair on Friday.

Eastern View 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 4 7 1

Riverbend 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 5 10 1

KATIE SCOTT and Kailyn Deal. EMILY DAMERON and Hannah Rubino.

BOYS SOCCER

CULPEPER 4, ORANGE 4

Travis Tapp, Anthony Chavez and Michael Hillin all scored for the visiting Blue Devils in a season-opening tie with the Hornets.

Culpeper returns to action Monday, when it plays its district opener at Chancellor.

RIVERBEND 2, EASTERN VIEW 0

The host Bears scored both of their goals in the game's final 15 minutes to earn a hard-fought victory over the Cyclones.

Eastern View is off until next Thursday, when it hosts crosstown rival Culpeper in its Battlefield District opener.

GIRLS SOCCER

ORANGE 4, CULPEPER 0

The Blue Devils were held scoreless in their season opener with the visiting Hornets.

Culpeper will host Chancellor on Monday in its district opener.

