High school roundup: Blue Devils struggle against Chancellor in district openers

Nate Livingston had three RBIs and Hunter Covill added two as the Chancellor baseball team routed Culpeper 11-4 in a Battlefield District game on Monday night.

Livingston hit a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning, giving the visiting Chargers a 6-0 lead at the time. He finished the contest 1 for 4 with a walk and scored a run.

Covill also had a two-run double, which came in the sixth and gave his squad an 11-3 advantage. He went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.

Chancellor (3-0 overall, 1-0 district) took a quick 3-0 lead in the first thanks to Kris Teubner’s RBI double, a Blue Devil error and a sacrifice fly by Joey Rivera.

The Chargers later built an 8-0 edge in the fourth behind Livingston’s double, Cam Dodson’s RBI groundout and Nate Carter’s RBI single.

Teubner was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Will Earnesty earned the win on the mound for Chancellor, allowing three runs on five hits and notching three strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings of work. He also finished 2 of 3 with a walk and scored four runs from the leadoff spot.

Culpeper (0-2, 0-1) pushed across three runs in the fifth on an RBI single by Ross White, Dillan Vick’s sacrifice fly and Nate Amos’ RBI double.

The Blue Devils added a run in the seventh on a fielder’s choice by Mason Sawyers.

Blake Bailey and Logan Fox both finished 2 for 3 to pace Culpeper at the plate, with Fox scoring twice and Bailey once.

Kevin Hobson took the loss for the Blue Devils, pitching just two innings and surrendering four runs on five hits with a strikeout and three walks.

Hobson’s relief didn’t fare any better. Lucas Bradshaw allowed five runs on three hits with three walks and a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings, while Brian Teitelbaum yielded two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 2 2/3 innings of action.

Culpeper will host crosstown rival Eastern View on Thursday.

Chancellor 3 1 0 4 1 2 0—11 10 1

Culpeper 0 0 0 0 3 0 1—4 7 2

WILL EARNESTY, Kris Teubner (5), Austin Carlisle (6) and Carlisle and Carter Attard. KEVIN HOBSON, Lucas Bradshaw (3), Brian Teitelbaum (5) and Dillan Vick.

SOFTBALLCHANCELLOR 10, CULPEPER 0

Madi Dillard and Megan Rapillo combined to throw a one-hitter in the Chargers’ five-inning win over the host Blue Devils.

Dillard started the game and went three innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Rapillo struck out four over the final two frames, allowing a leadoff single to Aubree Eckard in the fifth that broke up Chancellor’s no-hit bid.

The Chargers (1-0, 1-0) banged out 16 hits in the contest, with six players collecting at least two hits each. Kaitlyn Bestick was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Jasey Williams finished 3 for 4 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Chancellor scored six runs in the first, courtesy of RBI singles by Regan Bestick and Kaitlyn Bestick and a pair of two-run homers from Williams and Dillard.

Williams’ second homer of the night, a solo shot to center field, led off the fifth and provided the contest’s final margin.

Hailey Metzger gritted her way through a tough outing on the mound for Culpeper (0-2, 0-1), throwing a complete game and finishing with three strikeouts and a walk.

The Blue Devils will host Eastern View in another district matchup on Thursday.

Chancellor 6 1 1 1 1—10 16 0

Culpeper 0 0 0 0 0—0 1 1

MADI DILLARD, Megan Rapillo (4) and Jasey Williams. HAILEY METZGER and Aubree Eckard.

BOYS SOCCERCHANCELLOR 5, CULPEPER 0

Five different players scored and Handerson Franco supplied two assists to help the host Chargers open their season with a district win.

Romello Rodgers, Andrew Christman, Johnnie Soto Fercovic, Adam Cook and Marcus Muntean all tallied goals for Chancellor. Jonas Lohr, Bryce Avila and Corey Greenleaf added assists.

Sophomore goalie Xavian Alvarado registered nine saves for the Blue Devils (0-1-1), who visit Eastern View Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCERCHANCELLOR 2, CULPEPER 1

Madelyn Franco scored both goals to lead the visiting Chargers to a season-opening district victory.

Soccer scores and statistics were provided by the Free Lance-Star.

