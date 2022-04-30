High school roundup: Culpeper baseball team outslugs Caroline for 11-10 victory

The Culpeper baseball team banged out 14 hits en route to an 11-10 Battlefield District baseball victory over visiting Caroline on Friday night.

Five Blue Devils collected two hits or more in the game, led by Gavin Alvarado, who went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and scored a pair of runs. Blake Bailey was 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored; Logan Fox went 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored twice; Harry Bradshaw was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored; and Job Sheads finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored a run.

The Blue Devils (4-9 overall, 3-5 district) scored four runs in the second inning and five in the fifth, avenging a 5-3 loss to the Cavaliers (6-7, 5-4) on Wednesday.

Mason Sawyers picked up the victory on the mound for Culpeper, going five innings and allowing six runs--two earned--on four hits while striking out 10 and walking four.

Justin Simulcik was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored for Caroline, which trailed 11-6 before plating four runs in the top of the sixth to tighten the contest. Will Carter went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and scored once, and Brayden Hartsell finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Adam Tatham took the loss in relief, giving up five runs--two earned--on five hits over 1 1/3 innings of work and striking out one. He relieved Hartsell, who allowed six runs--five earned--on nine hits over 3 1-3 innings of work. He struck out three and walked two.

The Blue Devils will play a doubleheader at Spotsylvania on Tuesday.

Caroline 3 0 0 2 1 4 0 — 10 7 4

Culpeper 2 4 0 0 5 0 X — 11 14 2

Brayden Hartsell, ADAM TATHAM (4), Tripp Luciano and Jordan Chapman. MASON SAWYERS, Blake Bailey (6), Roscoe Croushorn (6), Harry Bradshaw (6) and Dillan Vick.

COURTLAND 11, EASTERN VIEW 1

Eight Cougars found the hit column in a five-inning district rout over the host Cyclones.

Jacob Vanbenschoten finished 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Nate Jackson went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored once, and Cole Bruce was 1 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.

Alex Sappenfield, Matt Caiafa, Brendan Ruckle and Tyler Jackson recorded one RBI each for Courtland (8-7, 8-2), which is on a six-game winning streak.

Caiafa earned the win on the mound, allowing three hits and a run while striking out four and walking two over four innings of work.

Robert Fry went 1 for 1 with a walk and an RBI for Eastern View (1-8, 1-5), while Xavier Carr and Taiki Okuda chipped in one hit apiece.

Eastern View will host James Monroe in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Courtland 1 4 6 0 0 — 11 10 1

Eastern View 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 3

MATT CAIAFA, Calvin Rogers (5) and Brendan Ruckle. THOMAS BABICH, Trevor Bolton (3) and Dylan McKinney.

SOFTBALL

CULPEPER 7, CAROLINE 4

Bailey McEvilly and Shelby Wood tallied two hits each to lead the host Blue Devils to a win over the Cavaliers.

McEvilly went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Wood finished 2 for 3 and scored once.

Culpeper (3-9, 3-5) capitalized on six errors by Caroline (0-10, 0-7) to snap a 3-3 tie. The Cavaliers misplayed a line drive hit by the Blue Devils' Theresa Breckley in the bottom of the third, which allowed a pair of runs to score, then did the same on a ground ball by McEvilly in the fifth.

Jada Bolden, Codi Dudley and Grace Shannon all went 3 for 4 for Caroline, with Dudley adding an RBI as well. Madison Taylor finished 2 for 5 with a solo home run and three runs scored.

Culpeper returns to action with a doubleheader at Spotsylvania on Tuesday.

Caroline 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 — 4 17 6

Culpeper 3 0 2 0 2 0 X — 7 5 3

GRACE SHANNON and Madison Taylor. HAILEY METZGER and Susie Ishmael.

EASTERN VIEW 6, COURTLAND 4

The Cyclones held off the visiting Cougars to remain undefeated in Battlefield District play.

Katie Scott went 3 for 4 and scored a run for Eastern View (5-5, 5-0). Hannah Werth finished 2 for 4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Jordan Werth was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Scott earned her fifth victory on the mound so far this season, allowing just four hits and four runs--none of which were earned--while striking out six and walking one in a complete-game effort.

Courtland (6-8, 4-5) scored three runs in the seventh on an error and a two-run single by Amanda Malie.

Malie and Olivia Roudabush each finished 1 for 3, with Roudabush delivering a first-inning RBI single that gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

Roudabush took the loss on the mound, giving up six runs--two earned--on five hits while striking out seven and walking one over 3 2/3 innings of action.

The Cyclones have a home doubleheader against James Monroe on Tuesday.

Courtland 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 4 3 3

Eastern View 2 2 0 2 0 0 X — 6 7 3

OLIVIA ROUDABUSH, Allison Thrift (4) and Maile Dickute. KATIE SCOTT and Kailyn Deal.

BOYS LACROSSE

CULPEPER 5, FLUVANNA 4

Cole Plaster and Jacob Mills scored two goals apiece to buoy the host Blue Devils to victory.

Jacob Roman also tallied a goal for Culpeper (4-6), which hosts James Monroe on Monday.

THURSDAY'S LATE RESULTS

BASEBALL

KING GEORGE 8, CULPEPER 4

CULPEPER 11. KING GEORGE 10

Logan Fox had three hits and the visiting Blue Devils outslugged the Foxes in the regularly scheduled game after King George wrapped up a win in a game that was suspended on April 5.

Fox went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. He delivered an RBI single and later stole home during a six-run sixth that turned an 8-4 deficit into a 10-8 Culpeper lead.

Jasper Faulk added a 2-for-4 effort with a double and a pair of RBIs for the Blue Devils.

Will Green went 2 for 5 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored for the Foxes (9–4, 5–4), and Kyle Reviello drove in a pair of runs.

Jasper Faulk's three RBIs weren't enough to prevent Culpeper from dropping the first game.

Brady Bardine was 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles, five RBIs and a run scored for King George, while Reviello finished 1 for 3 with a two-run homer, a pair of walks and scored twice.

Game 1

King George 2 1 0 1 2 0 2 — 8 10 0

Culpeper 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 4 3 3

CARTER MILLS, Colson Clary (5) and Hayden Callahan. MASON SAWYERS, Dillan Vick (5) and Lucas Bradshaw, Brian Teitelbaum.

Game 2

Culpeper 0 3 1 0 0 6 1 — 11 11 6

King George 1 2 0 1 4 0 2 — 10 10 4

KEVIN HOBSON, Nate Amos (6) and Dillan Vick. COLSON CLARY, Carter Mills (6) and Hayden Callahan.

SOFTBALL

EASTERN VIEW 13, CAROLINE 2

Tristen Norris went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored in the Cyclones' five-inning victory over the host Cavaliers.

Hannah Werth, Emma Comer and Gabby Yoder all finished 2 for 3 for Eastern View. Werth scored three times, Comer recorded an RBI and scored two runs, and Yoder added an RBI and one run scored.

Katie Scott, Jordan Werth, Kailyn Deal, Morgan Griffith and Jocelyn Perry each tallied an RBI for the Cyclones.

Scott scattered seven hits and allowed just one earned run in a complete-game outing on the mound. She struck out four and walked one.

Eastern View 5 1 0 7 0 — 13 13 1

Caroline 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 7 3

KATIE SCOTT and Kailyn Deal. CODI DUDLEY, Tabitha Garris (1), Grace Shannon and Madison Taylor.

BOYS SOCCER

KING GEORGE 1, CULPEPER 0

Nathan Kale scored off an assist from Ryan Gaertner, and the defense and goalie Max Lipinski made it stand up as the visiting Foxes edged the Blue Devils.

Lipinski finished with six saves for unbeaten King George (11–0, 9–0), which hosts Caroline on Tuesday.

Culpeper (4-4-2, 4-3-1) is back in action at Spotsylvania on Tuesday.

EASTERN VIEW 8, CAROLINE 0

Edu Nolasco and Erick Lobo each scored twice to help the visiting Cyclones get a win over the Cavaliers.

Lucas Trull, William Flores, Lincoln Moy and Taylor Matricardi also scored for Eastern View (3-2-3, 3-1-3).

Goalies Anthony Rodriguez Perez and John Holtzman recorded five and three saves respectively for Caroline (0-8, 0-6).

The Cyclones travel to Spotsylvania on Tuesday.

