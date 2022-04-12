High school roundup: Culpeper boys lacrosse routs Charlottesville for second victory

Jacob Roman scored seven goals and dished out three assists to spark the Culpeper boys lacrosse team to a dominating 15-1 victory over Charlottesville on Monday night.

Jacob Mills chipped in three goals and a pair of assists for the host Blue Devils (2-4), who swept the season series with the Black Knights. Brandon Bonfadini added two goals and two assists and goalkeeper Ryker Simpson tallied five saves.

Culpeper will visit crosstown rival Eastern View on Wednesday.

BOYS TENNIS EASTERN VIEW 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

The visiting Cyclones remained undefeated with a Battlefield District win over the Knights.

Bryce Johnson, Julius Ferlazzo and Josh Shrader all won by 8-0 scores at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Johnson and Jason Manne then teamed up for an 8-0 victory over Spotsylvania’s Drew DiFilippo and Ben Lambert at No. 1 doubles.

Eastern View (8-0 overall, 5-0 district) will host King George on Wednesday.

Singles: Bryce Johnson (EV) d. Drew DiFilippo 8-0; Julius Ferlazzo (EV) d. Ben Lambert 8-0; Josh Shrader (EV) d. Aiden Walters 8-0; Jason Manne (EV) won by forfeit; Mordan Kidd (EV) won by forfeit; Noah Ferlazzo (EV) won by forfeit.

Doubles: Johnson/Manne (EV) d. DiFilippo/Lambert 8-0. EV won No. 2-3 doubles by forfeit.

GIRLS TENNISEASTERN VIEW 9, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

The Cyclones swept the visiting Knights in a district contest.

Miranda McCoy, Elle Castro, Ainsley Ayers, Kendall Richtorski, Ava Conway and Evie Bittle all earned singles wins for Eastern View. In doubles action, the teams of McCoy/Ayers, Richtorski/Taylor Moorman and Conway/Bittle were victorious.

Eastern View visits King George on Wednesday.

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Sidney Wright 8-0; Elle Castro (EV) d. Emmy Harold 8-3; Ainsley Ayers (EV) d. Sandy Medley 8-1; Kendall Richtorski (EV) d. Emelia Mabie 8-0; Ava Conway (EV) d. Katey Clemovich 8-0; Evie Bittle (EV) d. Savannah Orrock 8-1.

Doubles: McCoy/Ayers (EV) d. Wright/Harold 8-0; Richtorski/ Taylor Moorman (EV) d. Medley/Mabie 8-1; Conway/Bittle (EV) d. Clemovich/Orrock 8-1.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.