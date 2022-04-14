High school roundup: Culpeper, Eastern View split matchups on the diamond

Lucas Bradshaw's fourth-inning RBI single broke a 2-2 tie and lifted the Culpeper baseball team to a 3-2 victory over crosstown rival Eastern View in a Battlefield District game on Wednesday night.

The host Blue Devils trailed 2-0 until Blake Bailey's RBI single got them on the board in the bottom of the third. Roscoe Croushorn tied the score in the fourth with an RBI groundout, and Bradshaw followed with the decisive hit in the next at-bat.

Bradshaw finished 1 for 2 and Bailey was 1 for 3.

Logan Fox, Harry Bradshaw and Mason Sawyers all chipped in one hit each for the Blue Devils (1-4 overall, 1-2 district). Bradshaw and Sawyers both went 1 for 3 and scored a run, while Fox was 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.

Dillan Vick earned the win on the mound for Culpeper, allowing two runs on four hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts over four innings of work.

Nate Amos picked up a save for the Blue Devils, surrendering one hit while striking out one and walking one over the final three frames.

The Cyclones (0-7, 0-4) scored single runs in each of the first two innings to take an early lead. Grayson Yates' first-inning RBI single scored Thomas Babich, who delivered a sacrifice fly RBI in the second to give Eastern View a 2-0 advantage.

The Cyclones were able to get the potential tying run to third base with two outs in the sixth, but Amos snuffed out the rally by getting Babich to ground out.

Taiki Okuda paced Eastern View's offense with a 2 for 2 performance at the plate. Xavier Carr went 1 for 2 and scored a run, Mason Harris finished 1 for 2, and Yates was 1 for 4.

Babich hurled a complete game for the Cyclones, scattering five hits and allowing two earned runs while walking two and striking out four.

Eastern View is off until April 26, when it hosts Chancellor.

Eastern View 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 1

Culpeper 0 0 1 2 0 0 X — 3 5 0

THOMAS BABICH and Dylan McKinney. DILLAN VICK, Nate Amos (5) and Lucas Bradshaw.

SOFTBALL

EASTERN VIEW 9, CULPEPER 0

Emma Comer went 4 for 5 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Katie Scott fired a complete-game shutout in the Cyclones' victory over the Blue Devils.

Comer gave visiting Eastern View (3-5, 3-0) a 1-0 lead just four batters into the contest with an RBI triple to right field. Tristen Norris added a two-run single in the top of the second that extended the Cyclones' edge to 4-0, and they rolled from there.

Norris finished 1 for 5 with two RBIs and scored once. Hannah Werth added a 3-for-5 effort with two runs scored, and Mackenzie Griffith was 3 for 4 and scored a run.

All that offense was more than enough for Scott, who surrendered just five hits while walking three and striking out two to pick up her third win of the season.

Aubree Eckard led Culpeper (1-6, 1-3) at the plate, going 2 for 3. Brooke House and Grace Montana both finished 1 for 3, and Hailey Metzger was 1 for 2 with a walk.

Culpeper returns to action with a nondistrict game at Fauquier on April 25, while Eastern View will host Chancellor on April 26.

Eastern View 2 2 0 3 1 0 1 — 9 15 1

Culpeper 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 3

KATIE SCOTT and Kailyn Deal. HAILEY METZGER and Aubree Eckard.

BOYS LACROSSE

CULPEPER 10, EASTERN VIEW 8

Jacob Mills, Jacob Roman and John Guillen scored three goals apiece as the Blue Devils avenged their loss to the visiting Cyclones from earlier this season.

Cole Plaster also scored for Culpeper (3-4), while goalie Ryker Simpson registered seven saves.

Connor Weeks and Donovan Elliot tallied three goals each for Eastern View (1-4), with Weeks also dishing out a pair of assists and Elliott tallying one of his own.

Evan Edwards and Austin Tingler added one goal apiece for the Cyclones, and goalie Matt Greenfield recorded 13 saves.

Both squads are off until April 25. Culpeper visits Fauquier that day, while Eastern View travels to Brentsville.

GIRLS TENNIS

COURTLAND 8, CULPEPER 1

Costy Cuman's victory at No. 1 singles was the Blue Devils' only bright spot in a district loss to the host Cougars.

Culpeper (5-3, 4-2) hosts Caroline on April 25.

Singles: Costy Cuman (Cu) d. Mac Watkins 10-2; Adele Granger (Co) d. Lauren Bates 10-6; Madison Shea (Co) d. Ashley Lauritzen 10-1; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Allie Williams 10-2; Libby Snow (Co) d. Riley Amos 10-1; Drew Sherwood (Co) d. Jasmine Malone 10-0.

Doubles: Watkins/Shea (Co) d. Denver/Roehl 8-0; Granger/Snow (Co) d. Lauritzen/Williams 10-2; Holt/Chloe Davis (Co) d. Amos/Malone 10-1.

