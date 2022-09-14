 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school roundup: Culpeper falls to James Monroe in volleyball and field hockey

Jordan Carter collected 11 kills, 10 assists, eight digs, and two aces to help the homestanding James Monroe volleyball team defeat Culpeper County 25–20, 25–22, 25–23 Tuesday night.

Mariah Williams contributed 10 digs and five kills, Makayla Ford earned five blocks and five kills, and Angelina Badasu had 12 assists in the victory.

James Monroe (5–2) hosts Spotsylvania Thursday, while Culpeper welcomes Courtland.

FIELD HOCKEY

JAMES MONROE 7, CULPEPER 0Sarah Rigual led the Yellow Jackets with four goals and one assist to help defeat the Blue Devils on the road.

Kelsey Reviello scored two goals, Addyson Hough had one goal and one assist, Sally Beringer earned one assist, and goalie Zoe Schneider had seven saves in the shut-out victory.

James Monroe will travel to Spotsylvania on Thursday.

