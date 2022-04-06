High school roundup: Culpeper girls lacrosse routs Handley to stay undefeated

Faith Moore, Ashtyn Pfeiff and Autumn Fairfax scored four goals each as the Culpeper girls lacrosse team defeated Handley 18-2 Monday night to remain unbeaten on the season.

Elizabeth Staton added three goals for the host Blue Devils (6-0), while Emily Evans scored twice and Tatum Deane once.

Culpeper has now outscored its opponents by a combined 114-30.

The Blue Devils will return to action with a game at Brentsville on Thursday.

MONDAY'S LATE RESULTS

BOYS LACROSSE

KETTLE RUN 20, EASTERN VIEW 6

Derrick Brown scored three goals, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Cyclones from falling to the visiting Cougars.

Donovan Elliot, Connor Weeks and Evan Edwards also found the back of the net once each for Eastern View, which travels to Massaponax on Thursday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

KETTLE RUN 13, EASTERN VIEW 3

Olivia Haught, Miller Haught and Amiya Brennan all tallied goals in the Cyclones' road loss to the Cougars.

Eastern View plays at Massaponax on Thursday.

BOYS TENNIS

KING GEORGE 9, CULPEPER 0

The Blue Devils were shut out in a Battlefield District matchup with the host Foxes.

Culpeper visits James Monroe on Monday.

Singles: Max Freitag (KG) d. Hudson Luke 10–1; Lucas Umberger (KG) d. Gavin Seely 10–1; Chase Lindal (KG) d. Eli Harrington 10–0; Noah Buckwalter (KG) d. Cooper Bailey 10–0; Stephen Bartyczak (KG) d. J.J. Gonzalez 10–2; Andrew Warder (KG) d. Stephan Csontos 10–1.

Doubles: Freitag/Umberger (KG) d. Luke/Seely 10–1; Buckwalter/Kevin Myers (KG) d. Harrington/Bailey 10–1; Kenneth Chan/Kaden Murphy (KG) d. Gonzalez/Csontos 10–2.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS SOCCER

KING GEORGE 1, CULPEPER 0

James Drake's goal was the difference in a hard-fought district clash between the visiting Blue Devils and the Foxes.

Culpeper (0-4 overall, 0-2 district) will host Spotsylvania on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

KING GEORGE 3, CULPEPER 1

Madison Callahan scored the host Blue Devils' lone goal in a district loss to the Foxes.

Culpeper (0-4, 0-2) travels to Spotsylvania on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

KING GEORGE 19, CULPEPER 3

Teresa Breckley hit a three-run home run, and Shelby Wood and Bailey McEvilly collected two hits apiece in the Blue Devils' five-inning district loss to the visiting Foxes.

King George's Haylee Callahan also hit a three-run homer and picked up the win on the mound, scattering five hits, walking two and striking out six over 4 1/3 innings of work.

Madison Sobota went 4 for 4 with a homer, double and three runs scored, Paige Headley was 4 for 5 with an RBI and scored three runs, and Kendall Morgan finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Foxes (4-1, 3-0).

Culpeper (0-5, 0-2) hosts Spotsylvania on Thursday.

King George 4 6 8 0 1 — 19 18 1

Culpeper 0 0 0 0 3 — 3 5 6

HAYLEE CALLAHAN and Abigail Clarke. HAILEY METZGER, Grace Montana (3) and Aubree Eckard.

BASEBALL HALTED BY RAIN

The Blue Devils baseball team trailed the Foxes 4-3 with two outs in the top of the fifth inning when play was halted. Jasper Faulk was 1 for 2 with two RBIs, and Nate Amos collected Culpeper's other hit.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.