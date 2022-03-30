 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school roundup: Culpeper girls lacrosse stays unbeaten with win over Charlottesville

VHSL logo (copy)

The Culpeper girls lacrosse team remained undefeated with a 26-2 rout of visiting Charlottesville on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils (4-0) have outscored their opponents by a combined 81-18 thus far.

Culpeper will host Handley on Monday.

GIRLS SOCCERCOURTLAND 3, EASTERN VIEW 3

The Cougars and Cyclones battled to a tie in a Battlefield District contest.

Anne-Marie Pritchett scored two goals for visiting Eastern View (0-0-1), while Dakota Brown contributed one.

Amber Ignudo, Suria Abud, and Macy Shropshire scored one goal apiece for Courtland (1-1-1), while Madison Shearly, Delaney Holloran and Rachael Low each tallied an assist.

The Cyclones travel to Chancellor for another district clash Thursday.

GIRLS TENNISCOURTLAND 7, EASTERN VIEW 2

Miranda McCoy picked up wins at both No. 1 singles and doubles, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the host Cyclones from suffering a district loss to the Cougars.

McCoy shut out Courtland’s Meredith Stapleton 8-0 in singles action, then teamed with Elle Castro to defeat the Cougars’ Mac Watkins and Madison Shea 8-5 in doubles.

Eastern View (0-2) will visit Culpeper on Friday.

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Meredith Stapleton 8-0; Mac Watkins (Ct) d. Elle Castro 8-4; Adele Granger (Ct) d. Anistey Ayers 8-3; Madison Shea (Ct) d. Evie Bittle 8-1; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Taylor Moormen 8-1; Chloe Davis (Ct) d. Sydney Feeney 8-1.

Doubles: McCoy/Castro (EV) d. Watkins/Shea 8-5; Stapleton/Granger (Ct) d. Ayers/Bittle 8-2; Holt/Davis (Ct) d. Moormen/Feeney 8-1.

The Culpeper Star-Exponent’s Devin Payne contributed to this report.

High school track preview capsules

